ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Recorder

'This is what we are all about'

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y60W5_0gYi0Iuq00

ZANESVILLE — A year ago, the house perched on the hill at 430 Luck Ave. was a decrepit mess. On Wednesday, Muskingum County land bank officials praised it as an example of what the organization hoped to achieve. "I am hoping for more projects like this, seeing is believing. Anybody that would have seen the property beforehand, seeing it after — this is what we are all about, this is what we want to do," said Andy Roberts, executive director of the land bank.

The house was purchased from the land bank by Terry Bocook and Roger Smith in February for about $9,000, after fees. After a renovation, about $40,000 and a whole lot of sweat equity, Bocook said, the partnership recently sold it for more than $100,000.

"It was completely full of feces," Bocook said. "Windows were busted out, it had been vacant a long time." But it was structurally sound and worth saving, he said. "What we put in it, the time, the effort, it was worth it."

The partnership, Bocook's FTM Property Resources and Smith's Roger Smith Enterprises, cleaned the place, hauled out a dump truck full animal waste and rid the structure of animals. New windows, drywall repair, flooring and paint transformed the house.

"It is gratifying," Bocook said, "building up the community, building up our neighborhoods, building ourselves up." Bocook said he has thrown himself into the work, rehabbing houses keeps him busy and on the straight and narrow. He and Smith had done about 40 similar homes.

Land bank board members —including Roberts, Muskingum County commissioners Mollie Crooks and Cindy Cameron and the board's newest member and the City of Zanesville representative Rob Sharrer — toured the property to see how the organization's efforts were paying off.

Until recently, the house probably would have been demolished, Roberts said.

"Used to be knock it down," he said. "Sell the vacant lots to the neighbors. For a long time that was the mindset, it still is the mindset, but that is the mindset we are trying to change."

Saving houses like 430 Luck makes good economic sense, and helps solve the city's housing woes, Roberts said. Even if it was a mess inside, a structurally-sound house can save upwards of $75,000 versus a new build.

"You can give me a 100 of these," Bocook said. "It is awesome to see a project go from busted out windows, full of feces, rotted wood, to something beautiful.

"There are a bunch of people doing this in the city, it is turning a lot of more torn-up neighborhoods into better neighborhoods. I'm proud of everybody in the community bringing these things forward."

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

Social media: @crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: 'This is what we are all about'

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County fire station honors special firefighter

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – The village of Fredericktown in Knox County honored one of its best-known unofficial ambassadors Saturday at the local fire station. Brad Porter is developmentally disabled, but that doesn’t stop him from working or interacting with the people in his community, and anyone who knows Brad will tell you how much he […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT: Paving project on US 22 & 40 in Guernsey Co. starts July 11

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that a paving project of US 22 and 40 in Guernsey County is set to begin on Monday July 11. ODOT says starting Monday, resurfacing and related work will start near Lake Ridge Road on US 22 near the entrance to Salt Fork Lake Park.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning July 10

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on July 10.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Zanesville
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Name of victim, additional details released in boating fatality

PARKERSBURG — Additional details have been released in a fatal boating accident that remains under investigation by state and federal authorities. Jackie Jones, 80, of Lancaster, Ohio, died after a pleasure boat he was on was struck by a barge on July 1, said Capt. Christopher Lester, with the District 6 office of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
LANCASTER, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Basement Authority shares expert advice on preventing basement floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rains, recent flooding will affect Columbus residents. Chris McLaughlin, water management expert with Ohio Basement Authority, joined Good Day Columbus with advice on how you can stay dry and clean up after unexpected flooding. McLaughlin warns waiting for the next heavy rain may...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon residents learn alternatives, costs for cattle dam repairs

MOUNT VERNON — Around 135 residents attended public hearings this week to learn the proposed long-term alternatives for the Knox Cattle Company dam on Yauger Road. Knox County Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel told the residents his goal was to get reasonable alternatives before them, and then have them get with their attorneys regarding which alternative they prefer.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Part II: The nightmare that walked Murder Ridge near Nellie

NELLIE -- The Mohawk Dam was a major public works project when it was built in Coshocton County during the 1930s. A dry dam designed to hold back waters during times of flood, it was a very modern intrusion into a rural area that still looked much like it had in the 19th century.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta got to bring back a fun, family friendly event to the city for the first time in two years. The powerboat series made it’s return at the Riverfront Roar event this weekend. People of all ages attended the riverside event as they watched on...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

Circus coming to Belmont County this weekend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Lewis & Clark Circus is coming to town!. People of all ages can come to enjoy the circus this weekend at the Belmont County Fairgrounds in St. Clairsville. Billed as one of America’s great family circuses, it promises entertainment for all ages and...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Remains of Ohio man found in Indiana identified

A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Suspect Arrested in Bell Store Robbery

A suspect in an early Monday morning robbery is in custody after fleeing from Zanesville Police. Det. Sgt. Phil Michel said that around 5:15AM Zanesville Police received a report of an armed robbery at the Bell Store Gas Station at 727 Pershing Road. Michel said the suspect entered the store,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ben Gelber celebrates 42 years at NBC4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber is celebrating a major milestone this weekend: It has been 42 years since he joined Storm Team 4, days after completing his master’s degree in meteorology. He recently received the Ohio AP Media Editors Award for First Place in the category of Best Weathercast. Gelber’s debut was on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
975
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy