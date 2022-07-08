This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.8.22

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A shooting at a pool party on Long Island left three people hurt Sunday.It happened at the Mansion at Glen Cove.Glen Cove police say an annual pool party known as the Big Fendi Celebrity Birthday Celebration was disrupted just after 5 p.m. when shots were fired in the lobby of the hotel."Apparently there was a private party here today and there was a very large number of people here, and from what I understand, some kind of a fight ensued and three people were shot," Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said.Police say three people suffered graze wounds and were taken to a local hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening.They say it started with some type of argument."Type of fight, we don't know all the details yet. One of the security guards who was working the event tried to escort the persons out of the Mansion and shots rang out," Det. Lt. John Nagle told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.Authorities say the suspect fled. No arrests have been made.None of the victims are Glen Cove residents.

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO