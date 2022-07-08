This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.8.22

• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 82 degrees and a calm wind becoming south around 6 miles per hour in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 67 and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2...
The North Fork has an abundance of public parks. Beaches, athletic facilities, playgrounds, hiking trails — collectively there’s something for everyone at the parks in Southold and Riverhead towns. But let’s imagine for a moment that we could take the best feature of each one to create a...
UPDATE: SUNDAY 1 p.m. Several people were arrested in East Hampton Village on Sunday morning after protesters blocked Montauk Highway at the busy main intersection in the village business district.... more. Had Robert Ross watched “Jeopardy!” last Thursday night, June 30, he would have easily known ... 6 Jul 2022...
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Beloved Long Island restaurant The Good Steer seemingly closed its doors for good on Saturday, ending a 65-year run as a community mainstay. “As they say, All Good Things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s owners wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning announcing the restaurant’s “last night […]
Welcome Home to this wonderful oversized five bedroom, two bath Colonial Home! This Cozy, Well-Kept House welcomes you to a warm living room w/beautiful brick fireplace, Kitchen that flows to a large dining room area, first floor master bedroom w/walk-in closet, and separate laundry room area. Make your way upstairs to find a full bath and four very large bedrooms. Outdoors you will find a fully fenced yard, enclosed above ground oil tank and a spacious two car driveway. The roof is new, and the oil burner has been updated. This wonderful home has been lovingly cared for by the same owners for more than a half century. Move in and make this wonderful house your new home!
GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A shooting at a pool party on Long Island left three people hurt Sunday.It happened at the Mansion at Glen Cove.Glen Cove police say an annual pool party known as the Big Fendi Celebrity Birthday Celebration was disrupted just after 5 p.m. when shots were fired in the lobby of the hotel."Apparently there was a private party here today and there was a very large number of people here, and from what I understand, some kind of a fight ensued and three people were shot," Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said.Police say three people suffered graze wounds and were taken to a local hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening.They say it started with some type of argument."Type of fight, we don't know all the details yet. One of the security guards who was working the event tried to escort the persons out of the Mansion and shots rang out," Det. Lt. John Nagle told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.Authorities say the suspect fled. No arrests have been made.None of the victims are Glen Cove residents.
The Northport Firemen’s Fair gets underway Monday night at Steers Beach, starting at 7 p.m. through Saturday. Games, rides and general fun. The Town Board meets at 2 p.m. for its monthly session. The public can attend the meeting in person or watch online. See the Town Hall website for more details. Agenda. https://huntingtonny.gov/#event=69148949;instance=20220712140000?popup=1.
One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 in Medford. A man was walking across eastbound Long Island Expressway, between Exits 64 and 65, when he was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 58-year-old Yaphank man and then by a 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 53-year-old Medford man, Suffolk County Police said.
The fight over a disputed beach in East Hampton keeps on trucking along. A judge last week ordered more than 6,000 beach-driving permits for a section of shoreline on Napeague be revoked, the East Hampton Star reported. The property, better known as Truck Beach, has been central to a dispute raging for years.
Nassau County wants beachgoers to know it's "safe to swim." County Executive Bruce Blakeman took his message to the beach Sunday, where he delivered brief remarks and tips to stay safe in the ocean before taking a dip himself. He decided to lead by example after he said a reporter...
Following America’s entry into World War I, the number of employees at the Bayles Shipyard in Port Jefferson jumped from 250 in November 1917 to 1,022 in January 1919. Since many of these workers could not find housing in the village, the United States Shipping Board campaigned to persuade the area’s homeowners to rent rooms to Port Jefferson’s shipbuilders.
GLEN COVE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Three people were shot during a pool party at an upscale hotel mansion on Long Island's Gold Coast Sunday evening. All three victims are expected to survive following the shooting just after 5:30 p.m. at the century-old Mansion at Glen Cove, police said. The...
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- Long Island beachgoers should be on the lookout for red flags on Saturday following a string of shark attacks.Attacks are usually rare, according to officials, but warmer temperatures are drawing sharks closer to shore, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. Only a few days into July, there have been at least three shark incidents. Most recently, a shark bit a lifeguard at Fire Island. It happened when first-year lifeguard John Mullins was in the middle of training Thursday morning. He was playing the role of a victim waiting for lifeguards to rescue him, when he found himself close to real danger. "The...
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on the Long Island Expressway in Medford early on the morning of July 10, police said in a press release. A man was walking across eastbound Long Island Expressway, between Exits 64 and 65,...
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who they say stole from a Hampton Bays store on more than one occasion in June. According to police, the...
Riverhead Town formally pulled the plug on the planning consultants hired in 2019 to update the town’s comprehensive plan. The Town Board on Wednesday voted unanimously to terminate the town’s agreement with the New York City-based consulting firm AKRF Inc., a move announced in advance by Supervisor Yvette Aguiar in a June 24 press release.
