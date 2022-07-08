ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil during Asia visit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCcKh_0gYhxYnV00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this month will visit the Indo-Pacific for the time since taking over the department and will use the trip to make the U.S. case for a price cap on Russian oil aimed at reducing revenue to the Kremlin.

Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia’s war in Ukraine as she represents the U.S. at Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and makes additional stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea. During the July 12-19 trip, Yellen will notably avoid visiting China, although she did hold a call with China’s vice premier on Monday.

Yellen has been a critic of China’s economic relationship with Russia — urging China to use its “ special relationship with Russia” to persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Unlike the Group of Seven finance leader meetings in April, the G-20 will involve participant countries that are not united in taking action in opposition to the war in Ukraine. China, India, South Africa and Brazil have largely resisted signing on to efforts by the U.S. and its allies to punish Russia for its invasion. Russia is expected to participate as well.

Yellen will also tour an LG factory in South Korea and deliver a speech about the importance of strong international partnerships in building supply chains. LG in April announced plans to build a $1.4 billion battery plant in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Russia-Ukraine war

Yellen’s trip to Asia will come days after the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation’s most powerful and influential figures, was shot from behind during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

The Associated Press

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A major gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe shut down for annual maintenance on Monday as Germany prepared to give the green light for 10 coal-fired power plants to restart amid concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether...
POTUS
BBC

Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Vladimir Putin for help to buy fuel

Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump’s. Biden’s visit to the region this week includes a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the oil-rich kingdom’s de facto leader who U.S. intelligence officials determined approved the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. Biden had pledged as a candidate to recalibrate the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, which he described as a “pariah” nation after Trump’s more accommodating stand, overlooking the kingdom’s human rights record and stepping up military sales to Riyadh. But Biden now seems to be making the calculation that there’s more to be gained from courting the country than isolating it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian missiles struck a key Ukrainian city, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow’s influence over war-torn Ukraine. Until recently, only residents of Ukraine’s separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are now under Russian control, were eligible to apply for the simplified passport procedure. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Klueba said Putin’s signing of a passport decree, which also applies to stateless residents in Ukraine, was an example of his “predatory appetites.” “Russia is using the simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry added in a statement.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russians’ extraordinary act of defiance as they applaud anti-war official in court before he is jailed seven years for criticizing the Ukraine invasion

A remarkable video shows ordinary Russian citizens making an extraordinary act of defiance against Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The footage, filmed in a courtroom in Moscow, shows citizens applauding an opposition councillor and lawyer as he is handed a draconian seven-year sentence for daring to oppose the military conflict.
PROTESTS
