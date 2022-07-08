ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

By BY MARI YAMAGUCHI, CHISATO TANAKA and FOSTER KLUG | Associated Press
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4KIU_0gYhxMS100

NARA, Japan (AP) – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most powerful politicians, has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

1 killed, 2 injured in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead and two others are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Fairfield Avenue just before 1 a.m for the report of a serious crash involving a grey Ford Focus and black Nissan […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two people shot on Standish St. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating a double shooting on Standish Street early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of 42 Standish St. at approximately 2:16 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers were informed that two gunshot victims had arrived at an area hospital with […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Abe#Nara#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Police: 17-year-old dies after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old has died after a shooting in New Haven Sunday night, according to police. Around 11:10 p.m. on July 3, police received a 911 call regarding a person shot on Poplar Street between Pine and Chatham streets. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said previously.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown man arrested for police impersonation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) –  A Middletown man was arrested for police impersonation on Friday. On Friday morning Troop F of Westbrook received a report of a vehicle consistent in appearance with a police officer, driving erratically in the area of Route 79 in Durham. The caller provided a license plate and described the car as […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Pair of Hartford shootings send two to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two shootings left two men in their 30s in the hospital early Sunday morning. Hartford Police responded to the first shooting victim who was seeking aid just after 3 a.m. The shooting took place in the area of 649 Wethersfield Ave. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening. West Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
WTNH

Body recovered during search for missing swimmer in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency officials have confirmed that a body was pulled from a pond in Cheshire during a search for a missing swimmer. Cheshire police were searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen swimming at a park Sunday afternoon. Police said around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to Mixville Park for the report […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Colchester resident named Google art contest winner for CT

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Colchester student has won the Doodle for Google Art Contest for the State of Connecticut. On July 7, Google announced the 54 state and territory winners of the 14th annual Doodle for Google art contest. The contest is a yearly competition where K-12 students submit artwork and incorporate the Google logo.
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of daughter at house party in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Family members say Jayla Monet Heaven was a light for the Hartford community. She was the type to show up whenever someone needed her.  “She always had a smile on her face, she always was happy, she always happy, she was always positive, outspoken, glowing. She was her name, heavenly,” said Jacqueline Gaston Thomas, […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month. “Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday. Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”
POTUS
WTNH

Two shot in Bridgeport housing complex

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men walked into St. Vincent’s Hospital with gunshot wounds after Bridgeport police responded to an automated report of gunfire on Friday night. The shooting occurred at the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex at approximately 11:55 p.m. One victim, 22, suffered from gunshot...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy