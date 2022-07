SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old man has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake County. The accident happened early Monday morning southbound on Redwood Road. According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the crash happened just north of Camp Williams Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Southbound lanes on Redwood going into Utah County are closed while police investigate the cause of the accident.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO