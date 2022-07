After a week of drama between residents in one Ulster County town, it is awesome to see news like this. Last week we told you about how the 4th of July holiday in Saugerties ended with lots of residents upset with the timing of the fireworks display. The upset vibes turned into amazing vibes on Sunday as a record crowd showed up at the Sawyer Motors Car Show.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO