FCP Expands Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition Of Heights On Huron Apartments

Photo: Official

FCP and joint venture partner Avanti Residential announce the $55 million acquisition of Heights on Huron, a 252-unit garden apartment community at 10648 Huron Street in Northglenn, CO. In May 2022, FCP announced its initial multifamily investment, Ivy Crossing, with joint venture partner, BMC, in Denver.

“Heights on Huron adds a well-located multifamily asset to FCP’s growing presence in Colorado,” said FCP’s Bart Hurlbut in a statement. “We are excited to work alongside Avanti for the first time to infuse capital into the property and improve resident experience.”

“With this first closing, we are excited to embark on a broader venture goal with FCP,” said Christian Garner, President and CEO of Avanti Residential. “Through their capital commitment to this strategic opportunity, we look forward to executing a large-scale renovation which will allow us to realize this desirable property’s full potential.”

Heights on Huron Apartments is located at a highly visible and well-connected location in Northglenn, proximate to I-25 and within an easy drive to downtown Denver, Interlocken Business Park, and Amazon’s Distribution Center. Residents at Heights on Huron enjoy easy access to numerous shopping centers, major retailers, and walking and bike trails.