ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FCP Expands Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition Of Heights On Huron Apartments

By Post By: Lisa Hay
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUYeH_0gYhpGrz00
Photo: Official

FCP and joint venture partner Avanti Residential announce the $55 million acquisition of Heights on Huron, a 252-unit garden apartment community at 10648 Huron Street in Northglenn, CO. In May 2022, FCP announced its initial multifamily investment, Ivy Crossing, with joint venture partner, BMC, in Denver.

“Heights on Huron adds a well-located multifamily asset to FCP’s growing presence in Colorado,” said FCP’s Bart Hurlbut in a statement. “We are excited to work alongside Avanti for the first time to infuse capital into the property and improve resident experience.”

“With this first closing, we are excited to embark on a broader venture goal with FCP,” said Christian Garner, President and CEO of Avanti Residential. “Through their capital commitment to this strategic opportunity, we look forward to executing a large-scale renovation which will allow us to realize this desirable property’s full potential.”

Heights on Huron Apartments is located at a highly visible and well-connected location in Northglenn, proximate to I-25 and within an easy drive to downtown Denver, Interlocken Business Park, and Amazon’s Distribution Center. Residents at Heights on Huron enjoy easy access to numerous shopping centers, major retailers, and walking and bike trails.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Tenants at The Grand Told to Vacate Luxury Complex Within Thirty Days

Life is definitely not grand for tenants in The Grand luxury apartments at 1701 and 1777 Chestnut Place. They've been given thirty days to get out. In December 2021, we reported on lousy conditions at the 508-unit apartment complex behind Union Station, which had just opened in 2018. That summer, the complex had flooded, causing a power outage during a record heat wave; problems from the flood persisted for months. The pool, which residents argued was an amenity that helped justify their high rents — $1,500 rent for a studio up to $8,000 for a penthouse — was often closed because to unsanitary conditions.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Residents in apartment building struggle with air conditioning problems

As temperatures rose to nearly 100 degrees in Lakewood on Saturday, Ridgemoor Apartment residents were feeling every bit of the heat. "It's really muggy. It's hotter inside the building than it is outside," said a woman who has lived at the apartments for two years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   She and several other residents told CBS News Colorado they have been left without relief since about Thursday, after they said the building's air conditioning system stopped working. The Ridgemoor Apartment complex has at least 250 units. It's listed as affordable housing by...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
fairviewlending.com

A “reckoning” is due. Atlanta overvalued by 58%, Denver by 39%

“A reckoning is due. Home prices and rents can’t separate as significantly as they have from their long-term fundamental trends without major issues arising in the marketplace,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida Atlantic University, in an analysis. “Few markets, if any, will escape unscathed.” Will real estate values plummet as the study predicts? How accurate is the model with their predictions?
ATLANTA, GA
New Country 99.1

One Of Colorado’s Newest Self-Pour Bars Is Now Open. How Does It Work?

Colorado already has plenty to brag about beer-wise, but now we're really getting fancy with self-pour beer bars. Have you ever tried one of these fancy new self-pour bars?. The line "bartender, pour me something tall, cold, and strong" has never felt easier now that you can be your own bartender. We've all spent time at a bar or club waiting for what feels like forever as our poor bartender friends try and juggle serving a bar full of pushy drunk people trying to order a round of drinks or shots for their friends. Or, having an empty beer and having to wait for your server to swing back around to let you order another round, especially these days with staff shortages. What if there was a way to eliminate that "middle man" and just take care of pouring your own beer? Well, there is.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Why this energy investment rivals that of I-70 and DIA

Colorado will soon embark on a change with few rivals in the last 100 years. Think of the dismantling of geography by construction of Interstate 70 through the tunnels, over Vail Pass, and through Glenwood Canyon. Think of Denver International Airport. Think of the arrival of electricity to farms and small towns in the 1930s and 1940s.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Parking at Denver airport will soon be a little more expensive

Get your wallets ready. It’s going to be a little bit pricier to park at Denver International Airport starting later this month. DIA officials cited increased demand and increased maintenance costs as the reason for the rate increase. “The cost of doing business and operating our lots has significantly...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmc#Avanti#Interlocken Business Park
5280.com

Everything You Need to Know About Denver’s E-Bike Rebate Program

Cycling purists—be they of mountain, gravel, road, or race persuasions—generally agree upon one thing: no motors. Recently, however, that mindset has begun to shift. In the past few years, electronic bikes, known as e-bikes, have become more and more popular on dirt trails and paved lanes across the Centennial State, thanks to their ease of use and because they’re relatively painless to maintain. There’s, of course, another reason why e-bikes are gaining in popularity locally: The Mile High City is making owning one a lot less expensive.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
What Now Denver

Maria Empanada Set to Bless Boulder This Fall

Maria Empanada may be making a debut at the Denver International Airport early next year, but the authentic and thoughtful Argentinian-inspired restaurant has big plans for Boulder before hungry & thirsty travelers heading in and out of Denver can get a feel for its fare. According to founder Lorena Cantarovici,...
BOULDER, CO
What Now Denver

Colorado Cherry Company – Pie and Provisions to Rebrand

According to permit details and trademarking documents, and confirmed by Pie and Provisions’ co-owner Elias Lehnert, the 93-year-old pie company wants to change its name sometime this fall or winter. Though its Denver location (4000 Tennyson St. Suite 100, Denver, CO 80212) and the overall menu will remain the same, the family-owned company has discussed the ways in which a certain scarlet fruit can be misleading to customers.
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

Second Dawn Brewing to Debut in the Denver Area

Second Dawn Brewing will open at 2302 N. Dayton St. Aurora, CO 80010 (a 5,000-square-foot former auto body shop near Stanley Marketplace), according to founder Ross Koenigs. Koenigs says, while there isn’t yet an exact launch date, he’s hoping to open doors in the first week of October.
AURORA, CO
lamarledger.com

In Colorado, markup on homes with a view second only to California

Homes with a scenic view of nature carry a significant premium in their listing price in Colorado, but homes with great city views are actually discounted outside of Denver. Homes with scenic views of nature list at an average price of $1.15 million in Colorado, which is second only to California at $1.17 million, according to a study commissioned by American Home Shield, which provides warranties on homes.
COLORADO STATE
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
153
Followers
98
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy