This article was originally published in Quanta. It sounds like one of the easiest experiments possible: Take two cups of water: one hot, one cold. Place both in a freezer and note which one freezes first. Common sense suggests that the colder water will. But luminaries including Aristotle, René Descartes, and Sir Francis Bacon have all observed that hot water may actually cool more quickly. Likewise, plumbers report hot-water pipes bursting in subzero weather while cold ones remain intact. Yet for more than half a century, physicists have been arguing about whether something like this really occurs.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO