State lawmakers voted last month to open the door for some residents with criminal records to begin careers in high-demand fields. State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown’s bill forbids professional licensing boards from turning away applicants because of certain types of criminal records. “This bill removes those barriers to the maximum extent consistent with public safety," she said. "It identifies certain kinds of criminal history elements that should not be considered by licensing boards such as charges that are pending and did not lead to a conviction; juvenile charges; records that have been expunged, sealed or pardoned; and convictions that are more than 10 years old.”

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO