Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to set up final against Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to defeat Cameron Norrie and set up a Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios .

The defending champion appeared sluggish and out of sorts as the British No 1 made a brilliant start in the semi-final, breaking Djokovic’s serve three times to take the opening set 6-2.

However, the Serbian was able to raise his game as Norrie started to falter in the second set and, after levelling the match, Djokovic ultimately cruised to a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.

And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal was forced to pull out of the second semi-final as a result of an abdominal tear.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below: