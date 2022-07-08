ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to set up final against Nick Kyrgios

By Tom Kershaw and Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZ2M2_0gYhhLzw00

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to defeat Cameron Norrie and set up a Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios .

The defending champion appeared sluggish and out of sorts as the British No 1 made a brilliant start in the semi-final, breaking Djokovic’s serve three times to take the opening set 6-2.

However, the Serbian was able to raise his game as Norrie started to falter in the second set and, after levelling the match, Djokovic ultimately cruised to a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.

And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal was forced to pull out of the second semi-final as a result of an abdominal tear.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
FanSided

Wimbledon prize money: Novak Djokovic takes home title again

Novak Djokovic is the king of Centre Court. As arguably the most famous surface in tennis celebrates the end of its first century, Djokovic put an exclamation point on an exceptional tournament. Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon for the seventh time on Sunday afternoon, this time by defeating Nick Kyrgios in...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic shares update on his US Open status after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic appears unlikely to add to his list of major titles later this year based on what he said about his potential status for next month’s US Open. Djokovic said Sunday after winning Wimbledon that his vaccination status remains unchanged. He also has no plans to get vaccinated before the US Open begins on Aug. 29. That means the Serbian tennis star would be unable to enter the United States, and thus cannot play in the tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Family day at Wimbledon final as Djokovic and Cambridges’ children among crowd

The men’s singles final became a family affair as Prince George watched his first ever Wimbledon match and Novak Djokovic’s daughter waved at her dad as he celebrated winning the championship.The Serbian player won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in a dramatic final on Sunday afternoon.Djokovic shared some sweet moment’s with his wife and daughter after the match when he was interviewed on Centre Court by BBC presenter Sue Barker.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who watched from the royal box, also had a family day as they brought eight-year-old George.After Kate presented both players with...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy