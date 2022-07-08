ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

AG Healey Issues Warning About Crisis Pregnancy Centers

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

State Lawmakers Propose $1 Billion Total in Combined Tax Relief Plans

HYANNIS – Massachusetts lawmakers have announced a plan for $500 million in tax relief for residents as the region continues to struggle with economic inflation rates and high fuel costs. The plan includes credits for older residents, lower-income workers, and parents and those with dependents. House Speaker Ron Mariano,... .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Ordinance Introduced to Fund Cape Cod’s Freshwater Initiative

BARNSTABLE – An ordinance that could potentially fund the Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative has been introduced by the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates. The ordinance would provide $2.5 million to the Freshwater Initiative, a science-based plan to monitor and restore the Cape’s ponds and lakes. “It is critical for the Cape… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy