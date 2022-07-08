ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lobsterfest Gala Will Honor Outer Cape Healthcare Heroes

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVINCETOWN – Outer Cape Health Services has announced the return of its...

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Ordinance Introduced to Fund Cape Cod’s Freshwater Initiative

BARNSTABLE – An ordinance that could potentially fund the Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative has been introduced by the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates. The ordinance would provide $2.5 million to the Freshwater Initiative, a science-based plan to monitor and restore the Cape’s ponds and lakes. “It is critical for the Cape… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
falmouthvisitor.com

Where to Find the Best Scoop of Ice Cream in the Falmouth Area

Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Seeking Community Input on Roadway Improvements

HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to provide input on the town’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan through July. The plan aims to identify projects that would benefit roadways in Barnstable. Efficient and accessible projects for all users are the target of the plan, which the towns works on… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Up to Medium Transmission for COVID

BARNSTABLE – Though the CDC has reported that Barnstable County has moved up to the medium transmission category for COVID-19, local and state health officials are saying that the pandemic has evolved and there is less cause for concern. Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann said during his bi-weekly community update… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Likely Cause of Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Revealed

The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed. The blaze on Saturday is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Right Whale Documentary Screening in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Last of the Right Whales, a new documentary focusing on critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, will screen at the Waters Edge Cinema in Provincetown. Along with footage of Cape Cod Bay, the film will feature commentary from Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo, Senior Scientist and Right Whale Program… .
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
nshoremag.com

Top Beach Towns on the North Shore

Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
TRAVEL
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
wanderwisdom.com

The Vista Motel in Gloucester, Massachusetts

I've been a Massachusetts resident since the '90s and enjoy taking trips with my wife and children. On a high knoll overlooking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, The Vista Motel offers standard, deluxe, and premium rooms, each with breathtaking ocean views. Each room offers a mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker, individual air conditioning, DirecTV with HBO, free WiFi, and free local and long-distance calls. A nice outdoor continental breakfast area, an outdoor heated pool with a view, and plenty of ice for your cooler are all gratis as well. The Vista Motel's staff is incredibly courteous, and in 2020, Travelers' Choice on Trip Advisor gave it an "excellent" rating.
GLOUCESTER, MA
capecod.com

The 2022 Barnstable County Fair – All You Need to Know

The Barnstable County Agricultural Society held its first fair, consisting of livestock and handicraft exhibits, in 1844 … 2022 is here and the Fair is back this summer – a family tradition that will feel even more special. The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family...
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
capeandislands.org

Tuna turn up the volume from Chatham to Stellwagen

Tuna are showing up in big numbers off the end of Cape Cod—particularly smaller tuna, in the 40-60lb range. It’s an exciting moment for fishermen to pick them up on light tackle. Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water joins us to talk about where the fish are and...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA

