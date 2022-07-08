Lobsterfest Gala Will Honor Outer Cape Healthcare Heroes

I've been a Massachusetts resident since the '90s and enjoy taking trips with my wife and children. On a high knoll overlooking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, The Vista Motel offers standard, deluxe, and premium rooms, each with breathtaking ocean views. Each room offers a mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker, individual air conditioning, DirecTV with HBO, free WiFi, and free local and long-distance calls. A nice outdoor continental breakfast area, an outdoor heated pool with a view, and plenty of ice for your cooler are all gratis as well. The Vista Motel's staff is incredibly courteous, and in 2020, Travelers' Choice on Trip Advisor gave it an "excellent" rating.
Comments / 0