Collier County, FL

Forecast: Spotty storms wrap up this evening

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Scattered storms moving through the area this Friday evening will wrap up by 8-10 PM. Clouds will decrease overnight paving the way for some sunshine to start off Saturday.

However, a nearby area of low pressure will allow showers and storms to develop earlier in the day on Saturday.

Spotty storms could start up as early as 11 or noon in Collier County before they spread north and east through the evening. Highs are in the lower 90s.

With lingering moisture and a cold front swinging into north Florida on Sunday, scattered showers will develop in the morning and move east throughout the day. The weekend won’t be a wash-out, but a couple of storms are possible.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are currently no active storms in the Atlantic or areas of concern. No development is expected for the next five days.

Collier County, FL
Florida State
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

