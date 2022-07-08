Blackbeard’s Ride Raising Money for Wounded Veterans Sunday

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took […] The post Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE – An ordinance that could potentially fund the Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative has been introduced by the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates. The ordinance would provide $2.5 million to the Freshwater Initiative, a science-based plan to monitor and restore the Cape’s ponds and lakes. “It is critical for the Cape… .
PROVINCETOWN – Last of the Right Whales, a new documentary focusing on critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, will screen at the Waters Edge Cinema in Provincetown. Along with footage of Cape Cod Bay, the film will feature commentary from Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo, Senior Scientist and Right Whale Program… .
HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10. Please do not click on the link […] The post Harwich Police warn of text message scam appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE – Though the CDC has reported that Barnstable County has moved up to the medium transmission category for COVID-19, local and state health officials are saying that the pandemic has evolved and there is less cause for concern. Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann said during his bi-weekly community update… .
YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident. The post Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday at 2:00 AM, Yarmouth Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in South Yarmouth to check on a person in an abandoned home. The reporting party said she heard voices from in the home. Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers on the scene made visual contact […] The post Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to provide input on the town’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan through July. The plan aims to identify projects that would benefit roadways in Barnstable. Efficient and accessible projects for all users are the target of the plan, which the towns works on… .
NANTUCKET (AP) — A fire ripped through a historic landmark on Nantucket Saturday morning, leaving the centuries-old structure heavily damaged. Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through the Veranda House inn, which dates back to the 17th century. The inn is located in downtown Nantucket. The Yarmouth Fire Department said… .
NANTUCKET – The massive fire at the Veranda House hotel on Nantucket this weekend was most likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy, Nantucket Police Chief William Pittman, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today. A joint investigation by the Nantucket Fire Department, Nantucket Police […] The post Fire Marshal: Smoking materials most likely cause of Nantucket hotel fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Amvets Avenue in Falmouth about 6 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the hospital pad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police […] The post Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in Barnstable Sunday afternoon. It happened about 4:15 PM in the woods off Wilkens Lane. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Barnstable Municipal Airport and fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by […] The post Man seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS – Just after 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Several parties were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a bizarre series of events Saturday afternoon. Sometime after 5 PM a report of a hit & run crash in the area of Route 132 & Independence Drive was received. Police spotted the suspect vehicle but it took off. a pursuit was quickly called off for safety reasons. The […] The post Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET – The design phase of a project that would provide alternate access to residents along a coastal road on Nantucket is moving forward. Project Manager William Casey gave an update on the design phase of the Baxter Road project at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. He highlighted the purpose of the… .
DENNIS – On July 9, 2022, at approx. 2 AM officers with the Dennis Police Department, assisted by officers from the Harwich Police Department, responded to 22 North St. Dennis Port for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival an investigation determined that a 34-year-old Dennis Port man had made threats with a firearm and then […] The post Dennis Port man facing charges after allegedly firing shots Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0