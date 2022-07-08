YMCA Cape Cod Receives $3.8M for Camp Lyndon, West Barnstable Branch

HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to provide input on the town’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan through July. The plan aims to identify projects that would benefit roadways in Barnstable. Efficient and accessible projects for all users are the target of the plan, which the towns works on… .
Plymouth's Waterfront Seaside Rail TrailNorth and South Rivers Watershed Association. The Town of Plymouth announced on Monday, July 11th that it has received a $100,000 grant from the MassTrails Grant Program for the improvement and extension of the town's seaside trail.
Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
A charming antique Cape located in Dennis Village. Merging some old and some newer. Close proximity to everything the Village offers including Cape Cod Playhouse, Scargo Lake, Corporation Beach and the Dennis Highlands Golf Course. Well cared for home with established gardens, mature landscaping and a shed for storing all your tools. Some updates along the way including Windows, Roof and Kitchen with farmers sink and large first floor primary Bedroom. Enjoy the character and charm this home offers. Also has a generator and ductless AC units. The home is being sold ''as in'' condition. Seller has never lived in the property and makes no warranties or representations. Dining room Chandelier excluded from sale. Buyer and buyer agents to verify all information contained within.
The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed. The blaze on Saturday is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.
DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
NANTUCKET – The design phase of a project that would provide alternate access to residents along a coastal road on Nantucket is moving forward. Project Manager William Casey gave an update on the design phase of the Baxter Road project at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. He highlighted the purpose of the… .
NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ORLEANS, Mass. — Five shark sightings were reported Sunday off the coast of Nauset Beach in Orleans on Cape Cod, officials said. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app reported the sightings that were spread out over a few miles. Four of the sightings were in the mid-to-late morning.
AGAWAM — A year ago, blueberries in the Pioneer Valley got so much rain and filled with so much juice they swelled out of their skins and turned to mush before people could eat them. This year, the blueberry bushes are looking pretty thirsty, said grower Susan Kosinski. She...
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts staple is expanding north of the border to New Hampshire. Kelly's Roast Beef told News 9 it is opening a new location in Salem. It will be the restaurant's first Granite State store. The Revere Beach landmark is known for its roast beef sandwiches...
HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HYANNIS – Just after 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Several parties were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
Boston — Newmark announced the sale of 100 Rustcraft Road, a flex, R&D and laboratory asset located in the suburban Boston community of Dedham, MA. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Executive Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Vice Chairman Matthew Pullen and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm’s Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, RJ Kelly and Independencia Asset Management, and procured the buyer, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.
Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark season is in full swing on Cape Cod. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, there have been several great white shark sightings off Nauset Beach in Orleans since Friday. The bulk came Sunday, when five sightings were reported off Nauset Outer...
Reason number seven billion why I love New Hampshire: no stress. Half kidding (I cannot name seven billion reasons). But I absolutely can think of many reasons why I love the granite state. One reason certainly relates to stress. For starters, with the motto "live free or die" it is...
"I am writing to inform you that over the past few months, The Agricultural Commission has heard from Kingston residents that live near or next to properties that have farm animals on sites. Concerns and complaints regarding these animals have been raised." Wrote Kingston's Animal Inspector Debra Mueller in a letter on June 29th addressing "Barn Book Families" and informing the public about the Commission, which has drafted a document regarding "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" within the town of Kingston, Massachusetts.
