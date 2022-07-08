YMCA Cape Cod Receives $3.8M for Camp Lyndon, West Barnstable Branch

A charming antique Cape located in Dennis Village. Merging some old and some newer. Close proximity to everything the Village offers including Cape Cod Playhouse, Scargo Lake, Corporation Beach and the Dennis Highlands Golf Course. Well cared for home with established gardens, mature landscaping and a shed for storing all your tools. Some updates along the way including Windows, Roof and Kitchen with farmers sink and large first floor primary Bedroom. Enjoy the character and charm this home offers. Also has a generator and ductless AC units. The home is being sold ''as in'' condition. Seller has never lived in the property and makes no warranties or representations. Dining room Chandelier excluded from sale. Buyer and buyer agents to verify all information contained within.

2 DAYS AGO