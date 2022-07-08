Observation Night

A University of Iowa search committee has announced the first finalist for the next vice president for legal affairs and general counsel. James D. Jorgensen is senior counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP in Denver, Colorado, where he advises colleges and universities on numerous issues, including workplace and academic accommodations, accreditation, student conduct and faculty discipline, negotiation of real estate transfers and academic programming partnerships. Jorgensen served as associate counsel and deputy general counsel at Iowa from 2006 to 2018.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO