ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Observation Night

uiowa.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join the University of Iowa Physics & Astronomy Department as we use small telescopes to...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Discover Study Abroad

Would you like to study abroad during your time at the University of Iowa, but don't know where to start? Attend our weekly Virtual Discover Study Abroad info sessions to learn how study abroad works and find the right international opportunity for you!. Discover Study Abroad sessions are the first...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Grant Shivers - Final Thesis Defense

Pyridine Activation: Strategies for Carbon-Carbon Bond Formation on Heterocyclic Scaffolds. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

First candidate announced for vice president for legal affairs, general counsel

A University of Iowa search committee has announced the first finalist for the next vice president for legal affairs and general counsel. James D. Jorgensen is senior counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP in Denver, Colorado, where he advises colleges and universities on numerous issues, including workplace and academic accommodations, accreditation, student conduct and faculty discipline, negotiation of real estate transfers and academic programming partnerships. Jorgensen served as associate counsel and deputy general counsel at Iowa from 2006 to 2018.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy