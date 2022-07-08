ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper airway gene expression shows a more robust adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in children

By Eran Mick
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike other respiratory viruses, SARS-CoV-2 disproportionately causes severe disease in older adults whereas disease burden in children is lower. To investigate whether differences in the upper airway immune response may contribute to this disparity, we compare nasopharyngeal gene expression in 83 children (<19-years-old; 38 with SARS-CoV-2, 11 with other respiratory viruses,...

