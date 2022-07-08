ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

Broken Bow Begins Play in Class B Area 6 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroken Bow begins play today at the Class B Area 6 American Legion juniors baseball tournament in Holdrege. Broken Bow is the #3 seed in this year’s tournament. Broken Bow will open with Cozad today at 5 p.m. This will be...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Bow Juniors Fall to Gothenburg at Area Tournament but Still Advance to Championship Game

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team fell to Gothenburg at the Class B Area 6 tournament in Holdrege on Monday. It was Broken Bow’s first loss of the double elimination tournament meaning Broken Bow will still play for the championship on Tuesday. Gothenburg stayed alive in the tournament with a 6-3 win. The Gothenburg Melons used a big opening inning to key the win. After the first two batters were retired in the top of the first, Gothenburg put together a big 2 out rally scoring five runs highlighted by a three run homerun by designated hitter Aden McKenna. The Broken Bow offense was held to just three runs as Gothenburg pitcher Ethan Olson pitched a complete game surrendering just six hits and striking out 1. Max Denson and Owen Hartman combined for four of Broken Bow’s six hits. Denson was 2 for 4 with one run scored and Hartman was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in. The loss ends Broken Bow’s thirteen game winning streak dropping their overall record to 21-5. However, Broken Bow is still where they want to be and that is playing for the area tournament championship on Tuesday. There are now three teams remaining in the tournament. Gothenburg will play Holdrege, who defeated Minden 17-1 in an elimination game on Monday, at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Broken Bow at 7:30 for a winner take all championship game. The area tournament champion will earn a spot at the Class B state tournament which is scheduled to begin Saturday July 16 in Wahoo.
GOTHENBURG, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Juniors Defeat Holdrege and Secure a Spot in Area Tournament Championship Game

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team secured a spot in the Class B Area 6 tournament championship game with a win over Holdrege on Sunday night. Broken Bow jumped out to a 5-0 lead but Holdrege came back to cut Bow’s lead to 5-4 heading into the fifth. Broken Bow scored three runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-4 but Holdrege took advantage of a Broken Bow error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning to score three runs and make the score 9-7 going into the 7th. Bow would put the game away in the top of the 7th as they batted through the order and scored five runs. Holdrege scored a run in the bottom of the 7th to make the final score 14-8. Max Denson had a huge night at the plate going 4 for 5 with three runs scored and 2 RBI. Denson collected his 7th homerun of the season at the juniors level with a solo shot to lead off the third inning. Tayte Thorton was 3 for 5 at the plate with 1 run scored and 3 RBI. Coy Wardyn was 2 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI and Brycen Woodward also had a multi hit game going 2 for 5 with 2 runs batted in. Broken Bow is now 21-4 on the season and has won 13 in a row.
BROKEN BOW, NE
iheart.com

Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Art in the Park founder still a mainstay 51 years later

KEARNEY, NE — Dozens of artists and hundreds of shoppers flock to Harmon Park in Kearney every year during the second weekend in July. And it’s all thanks to Larry Peterson. He started Art in the Park 51 years ago, directed it for 35 years and has operated a booth every year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Broken Bow, NE
Sports
City
Mccook, NE
City
Cozad, NE
City
Holdrege, NE
City
Gothenburg, NE
City
Minden, NE
WOWT

Drama ensues during the NEGOP convention

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney played backdrop to the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention on Saturday. The biggest news coming out of that convention today, is Chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party Dan Welch is out of party leadership. This according to the tweet above from the Nebraska Examiner’s...
Sand Hills Express

Donut Dash 5k Circles Town Square

BROKEN BOW – The dust from Crazy Days’ first round had hardly the time to settle before being kicked up once more by 40 runners on Saturday morning. The 5k Donut Dash, put on by the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, welcomed two- and four-legged runners and walkers (and a biker or two, for good measure) from around the area on a single “hole-y” crusade: a glazed, sprinkled, or chocolate frosted donut for completing the run.
BROKEN BOW, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska GOP chairman voted out, reports of 10 leadership resignations

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska GOP party convention in Kearney on Saturday reportedly went from a grand old party to grand new resignations. The Nebraska Examiner reported 10 party leadership members' resignations following the chairman of the Nebraska GOP being voted out by delegates. Nebraska GOP Executive Director Taylor...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#This Will Be
Sand Hills Express

Memorial Services for Marjorie “Evelyn” Olson, age 94

Marjorie Evelyn (Moninger) Olson, 94, of Merna, Neb. peacefully joined her loved ones in Heaven on Friday May 6, 2022 at Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow after a life well lived. Evelyn was born February 16, 1928 in Eddyville to John E. and Luella (Fales) Moninger. Evelyn attended various...
BROKEN BOW, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Republicans meet for state convention this weekend

(Kearney, NE) — Today is day two of the Nebraska Republican Party State Convention in Kearney. Delegates will endorse candidates and set party issues for the coming election. There has been some controversy this year as several Republican Party Members have been told they would not ne given credentials...
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Vehicle Accident Between Merna and Anselmo on Monday Afternoon

MERNA – Between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Monday, July 11 a vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Road 431 and Highway 2 in between Merna and Anselmo. First responders arrived within twenty minutes. On the scene, KCNI/KBBN witnessed several emergency vehicles from the Anselmo Volunteer Fire...
MERNA, NE
Kearney Hub

Questions raised about city of Lexington purchasing assisted living facility

LEXINGTON — Questions were raised by Plum Creek Care Center about the city of Lexington purchasing the Avamere facility during the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 28. On June 1, Avamere at Lexington announced its permanent closure and that the community would be closed by July 31. At the time, the property had been purchased by a limited liability company from Roswell, N.M.
LEXINGTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Board of Supervisor’s Agenda 7/12

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors will convene in a regular session on Tuesday, July 12. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on the top floor of the Custer County Courthouse, and is open to all. Among the usual business items such as monthly...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: GOP coup in Kearney raises questions for November

The sudden takeover of Nebraska's Republican Party by conservative activists — many or perhaps most of whom appear to be strong supporters of Donald Trump — was a lightning strike. It's no longer the party led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and that's a stunning overnight reversal of Republican...
Sand Hills Express

County Board of Supervisors Holds Property Valuation Hearings

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors concluded a two-day gauntlet of property valuation hearings on Friday. The board heard valuation protest claims from all corners of the county, both literal and figurative, and ranged from commercial to residential values, down to the increment of a single square foot.
BROKEN BOW, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy