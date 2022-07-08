ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadhim Zahawi deletes tweet prematurely declaring Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe dead

By Holly Bancroft
 3 days ago

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has deleted a tweet in which he prematurely announced the death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe .

A spokesperson at the Treasury told Reuters that the message had been a genuine mistake and was expressing his reaction to a horrific incident.

The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at close range while he was giving a speech in western Japan at about 11:30pm on Friday.

Japanese media reported that Abe died from his wounds at around 10:20am - some four hours after Mr Zahawi’s tweet.

His brother, defence minister Nobuo Kishi, had said earlier today that Shinzo Abe was receiving blood transfusions and emergency services said that he was in a cardiopulmonary arrest.

In a now deleted message of condolence, Mr Zahawi said at 6:07am: “Heart breaking news from Japan. PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot by an attacker.

“We enter politics to serve and try and make the world a better place, a good man has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Japan has very low rates of gun crime and so a shooting of this kind is extremely rare.

The attacker was apprehended very quickly after the incident and local media reports have quoted the police as saying that the weapon is thought to have been homemade.

In a statement following the attack, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said that Shinzo Abe was in a critical condition.

“Currently doctors are doing everything they can, at this moment. I am hoping and praying that former prime minister Abe will survive this,” he said on Friday.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss reacted to the news, saying: “Devastated to hear about the attack on former prime minister Abe. We stand with our Japanese friends at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Following confirmation of Abe’s death, Mr Zahawi said: “Today’s news from Japan is heartbreaking. We enter politics to serve and to try and make the world a better place. Shinzo Abe has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim. May he rest in eternal peace.”

