ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘We Want To Celebrate Black Birth’

By The Sacramento Observer
calmatters.network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack mothers and birthing people want to feel respected and supported across their perinatal and postpartum journeys. Birth workers, community organizations, and researchers across Sacramento and the Bay Area are investing in creating resources for better birthing experiences. A single glance will not capture each barrier Black mothers and...

calmatters.network

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Enjoy cake this week and help a Sacramento organization continue its mission of helping the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — July 14 is Bastille Day and Sacramento Self-Help Housing is planning its annual 'Let Them Eat Cake' event on the same day. It's named after the French phrase often attributed to Marie Antionette, who according to legend, thoughtlessly replied: "Then let them eat cake" when told the poor in France "were so starved they didn't even have bread."
SACRAMENTO, CA
calmatters.network

Local nonprofit Hively selects Hekl as permanent CEO

Pleasanton-based child and family support nonprofit Hively has announced that Mary Hekl will be the organization’s permanent CEO after serving as interim for the past five months. Hekl served on the Hively Board of Directors for four years until stepping down to take on the interim role after the...
PLEASANTON, CA
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore to develop new program for students without housing

The city of Livermore is working toward establishing a program to provide bridge housing, supportive services and housing navigation to homeless students and their families. The effort is a partnership between the city, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) and the Livermore Housing Authority. The proposed program will help rehouse students attending Livermore schools and aim to provide their families with the housing stability and support needed to navigate the process of accessing permanent housing, according to city officials.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Homeless man cleaning up El Dorado Hills

“I walk here every day,” said Barry Gordon as he raked leaves outside the El Dorado Hills Post Office on a sultry Saturday morning. An unassuming, quiet fellow, the 71 year old has taken it upon himself to clean up various areas around the El Dorado Hills community, including the post office grounds. “Anything in front of me when I walk, if it’s trash I pick it up.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
calmatters.network

Highly contagious COVID variant puts Santa Clara County on alert

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Santa Clara County again, and officials are urging residents to masks up — even in some outdoor settings. In recent days, the county has reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID infections, officials said, noting the actual tally is likely much higher due to underreported test results. The current seven-day rolling average, at 1,094, is comparable to the spike in cases in May. The hospitalization rate has also jumped significantly in the past month with 233 coronavirus patients — the highest since the first wave of omicron infections in January.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Birthing#Black Women#Premature Babies#Strollers#Racism#African American
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Coyotes are in Sacramento. Here’s why and how you can protect your pets

Coyotes have been spotted in Sacramento and throughout California, even attacking a toddler at a park in southern California. In early July, CBS Sacramento reported that a coyote killed a cat during the day in East Sacramento, as cars and people passed by. While coyotes prefer prairies and deserts, they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

At Critical Capacity, Sacramento Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving select adoption fees in the hopes that more of its rescue pets find new homes. The shelter is currently at critical capacity, as summer is an active breeding time for cats and many dogs run away at the sound of Fourth of July fireworks. “Our cat adoptions right now are currently $50,” said Annette Bedsworth, the shelter’s director. “And if you want two, they are only $75 for two kitties.” As for dogs, for any that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, all adoption fees are currently being waived. Additionally, fees will also be waived for pet owners who retrieve their dogs that went missing around the Fourth of July holiday. The shelter is currently seeking people to provide foster care. Currently, the shelter has roughly 500 kittens in foster homes in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

State Fair Returns From COVID Hiatus

The state fair returns to Cal Expo on July 15 after a two-year shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s something good in store as music icon Chaka Khan helps kick off festivities with a scheduled opening-day performance. The event, now officially billed as the California State Fair and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Demonstrators march Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
calmatters.network

Community briefs: summer activities, committee openings and more

Nine Atherton Police Department (APD) officers and staff participated in the 2022 Torch Run on June 24. They ran along El Camino Real from Oakwood Drive to Sand Hill Road. The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics in Northern California. Participants of this year’s run have raised over $400,000 so far.
ATHERTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy