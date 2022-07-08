Conway and Monaco of Mott & Chace sell 50 Skating Pond Lane
nerej.com
4 days ago
North Kingstown, RI Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty said that the Tuscan Villa estate at 50 Skating Pond Ln. sold for $1.875 million. Donna Conway, sales associate, and Bettina Monaco, sales associate:...
Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
It was all clear skies, fair winds and administrative camaraderie for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the old Armory on Thames Street in downtown Newport, Rhode Island, this past May. The Sailing Museum—a nonprofit, educational showplace—was ready for the public. Many of those who donated to make this building a reality were in attendance.
Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are offering three properties in pristine areas of the state for just under $1 million. The properties are located in the Oak Hill section of Pawtucket, in Barrington, and in Warwick. If to buy, you need to sell, see what your home...
DARTMOUTH — It's the end of an era, as Big Value Outlet — a store that has been a Dartmouth landmark and community fixture for decades — will be closing its doors for good. Big Value President David Tatelbaum said in a release Monday that he and...
Update: Multi-million dollar Hingham home ‘total loss’ following Monday afternoon fire. A Massachusetts mansion that recently sold for $3.2 million in June, was engulfed in flames during a Monday afternoon four-alarm fire. Plymouth county officials said firefighters responded to a Hingham fire at 4 Mann St. just after...
PROVIDENCE – Golf has enabled Brad Adamonis to visit all 50 states and countless countries around the globe. A Cumberland High grad who spent many days at Pawtucket and Kirkbrae country clubs before turning pro in 1997, Adamonis was back on familiar grounds last week as he participated in the Providence Open held at Triggs Golf Course.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Planet Fitness location opened in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Beverage Hill Avenue is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. “After more than two years that reinforced how important both physical...
In response to recent dry conditions and heavy consumer demand, Veolia Rhode Island, and the Towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett have announced a ban on all outdoor water use. Click here for additional information.
Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman hired to work for a house cleaning service was fired just days later after management found out that she was pregnant, the woman said in a discrimination lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode...
While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
The Inn at Castle Hill, with elegant gardens and stunning views of Narragansett Bay, served as the backdrop for Newport Classical’s return performance Thursday evening of Ukrainian-born American pianist and world-renowned professor Inna Faliks, a Yamaha artist who last visited Newport in 2017 performing her Polonaise-fantasie: The Story of a Pianist, a recital and monologue which tells the story of her immigration from Odessa to the United States. During the pandemic Faliks produced a video podcast series from her home called Corona Fridays, which featured music new and old, with words, and programming for children. For Faliks, music is about more than just playing it, which she does exquisitely. She “reimagines” it ― the title of several of her “Reimagining” projects―pairing it with poetry, theater, and bringing other artists together for these for these pairings.
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Greenwich on Saturday morning. The fire happened on Crestridge Drive before 11 a.m. Providence Canteen and Cranston Air Supply were on the scene according to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association’s...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer that was carrying 43,000 pounds of solar panels rolled over on Interstate 95 south in Warwick Monday morning. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Airport Connector ramp. Rhode Island State Police said when the tractor-trailer rolled over, it hit the...
You'll find it in Foxborough. Foxborough may be synonymous with football, but its luxury camping game is undeniable after campground Normandy Farms was named among the best in America by USA Today readers. The camping destination recently ranked No. 5 on the publication’s list of best luxury RV resorts in...
Providence pension fund documents secured by GoLocalProv show the embattled retirement fund has lost nearly a quarter of its value from July 1, 2021, thru June 16, 2022 this fiscal year. The final numbers won't be known until later this month. This is devastating news for city workers, retirees, and...
