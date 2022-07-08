Brevard News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA (FOX 35) – Orlando police have identified the two people killed in a crash on Saturday outside the Orlando International Airport. Erica Pacheco, 34, and David Morales, 56, were passengers in a Land Rover that crashed around 12:30 a.m. According to police, the vehicle with four people inside was traveling southbound on Jeff Fuqua Blvd. near Cargo Rd. when for unknown reasons it ran off the roadway to the right, striking a concrete wall, and causing the vehicle to flip over and into a canal.
