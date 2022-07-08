ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Brevard News

By Space Coast Daily
spacecoastdaily.com
 4 days ago

WATCH AND DECIDE: Should Hotel Developer Driftwood...

spacecoastdaily.com



 

spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 11, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

BRIGHTLINE: Sarno Road Will Remain Closed to Vehicle Traffic at U.S. 1 Until July 29

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brightline has announced that Sarno Road will remain closed to vehicle traffic at U.S. 1 until July 29 due to track construction. “As part of its ongoing high-speed rail project, contractors for Brightline will be closing Sarno Road at the railroad tracks on June 2 through July 29 at 7 p.m,” said a City of Melbourne official.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Former Wuesthoff Hospital Nurse Donna Harris, 73, of Rockledge Passes After Battle With Cancer

BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Donna Harris, 73, of Rockledge, left this world on November 26th to receive her reward with the Lord after a battle with cancer. Donna was a well-known nurse in the area after helping to open the former Wuesthoff Hospital in Melbourne. She was a very competent, caring and compassionate nurse who shared her nursing talents with the community through her hospital and hospice work.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

BABY BOOM AT THE ZOO: Four Impala Calves Born at Brevard Zoo Over Last Few Weeks

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo’s herd of impala are having their own baby boom. Four impala calves were born over the last few weeks. Impalas Holly, Kiswa and Dodge gave birth to male calves, while Jamii had a female calf. The sire for all these new calves is 3-year-old B Guy, who came to our Zoo in 2020 as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) for impala. SSPs manage the populations of animals within AZA-accredited zoos to ensure healthy, genetically diverse groups.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Patrick Space Force Base Maintenance Squadron Receives AFRC Maintenance Section of the Year Award

BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – The 920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was recently awarded the 2021 Air Force Reserve Command Maintenance Section of the Year award for maintaining exemplary combat readiness and for providing outstanding contributions to the Air Force Reserve mission from January 01, 2021, to December 31, 2021.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fatal Crash Outside Orlando International Airport Causes Major Delays for Flight Travelers

ORLANDO, FLORIDA (FOX 35) – Orlando police have identified the two people killed in a crash on Saturday outside the Orlando International Airport. Erica Pacheco, 34, and David Morales, 56, were passengers in a Land Rover that crashed around 12:30 a.m. According to police, the vehicle with four people inside was traveling southbound on Jeff Fuqua Blvd. near Cargo Rd. when for unknown reasons it ran off the roadway to the right, striking a concrete wall, and causing the vehicle to flip over and into a canal.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

VIDEO: Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame’s Kaitlin Shriver Donner Among World’s Best Triathletes

WATCH: Kaitlin Shriver Donner began racing triathlon professionally while finishing her bachelor’s in Exercise Physiology, and starting Physical Therapy school at the University of Florida. Since then, she has graduated with her Doctorate of Physical Therapy and qualified for the USA Triathlon National Team. 2016 PROFESSIONAL INDUCTEE. Won the...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL

