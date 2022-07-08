Brevard News

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo’s herd of impala are having their own baby boom. Four impala calves were born over the last few weeks. Impalas Holly, Kiswa and Dodge gave birth to male calves, while Jamii had a female calf. The sire for all these new calves is 3-year-old B Guy, who came to our Zoo in 2020 as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) for impala. SSPs manage the populations of animals within AZA-accredited zoos to ensure healthy, genetically diverse groups.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO