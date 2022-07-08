Man Utd reveal new 2022/23 home kit

Germany and Spain are two of favourites to win Euro 2022 and their Group B clash was immediately one of the games to look forward to when the draw was made last autumn. Both teams enjoyed convincing opening wins over Denmark and Finland respectively, each scoring four. However, this is a truer test of their levels with a view of being able to go all the way and the result here has the potential to decide who tops the group and gets a more favourable quarter-final.

