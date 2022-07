We parked close to the Sandpoint city parking lot, got our puppets out of the car and quickly became our characters. My wife is in Andorra, the 9-foot-tall Avatar with blue and purple hair and I’m the Dancing Duck Man with four little ducks. We’ve been living and entertaining at children’s festivals and in parades in Sandpoint for over 40 years. We joined a hundred or so kids with their bikes and scooters, and parents ready to take off for the 9 a.m. Kids Parade. It started and we were off down Church Street. The kids leave us in their dust but we mosey along entertaining the few early birds set up on the sidewalks.

