Sussex County, DE

Russ Huxtable is the right candidate for 6th District

By Mary Boggi
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

I recently attended a candidate forum sponsored by the Eastern Sussex Democrats. I was pleased to hear several candidates speak about their campaigns, and I was impressed by each of the three candidates: Russ...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/12/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will hold its organizational/workshop meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the Sussex Consortium. Members will elect a board president and vice president, and appoint the executive secretary. Possible votes will take place on Legends induction nominations and the 2023 fiscal year tax rate...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Sussex County Council Meeting to Begin at 1:15pm

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday, however the time has been changed to 1:15pm. While the agenda is quite short, there are four public hearings – two conditional use applications and two change of zone applications. During the regular meeting, Director of Human Resources, Karen Brewington is scheduled to give out the Second Quarter Employee Recognition Awards. The Council will also hear from Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker on a pavement assessment for Runway 4-22 at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown after several pavement surface anomalies were found after snow removal operations in 2021. Test patches showed significant deterioration of the underlying concrete slabs.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Donovan-Smith residents meet with Lewes officials

During the process to annex the Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park, Lewes officials stressed just how strict city code is and the diligence required from homeowners to abide by it. Seeking reprieve from deplorable conditions in the park, residents said they prepared to shoulder such tasks during the public hearing April...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Maryland's Board of Public Works approve wetland licenses

(The Center Square) – Environmental conservation through the creation and enhancement of wetlands is the newest focus of elected officials in Maryland. Four bay-area environmental projects in Maryland have received the green light, following a stamp of approval from the three state officials overseeing the Board of Public Works.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

As noted June 21 in a Cape Gazette article, Mark Carter was the individual at Dogfish Head Brewery who supported events and fundraising efforts for nonprofit organizations. The Milton Community Foundation had the great pleasure of working with Mark, as his support and the support of Dogfish was and is invaluable to small nonprofits such as ours. The board of MCF wishes Mark all the best as he becomes a valuable member of the Center for the Inland Bays. Thank you, Mark.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex land-use applications increase in FY2022

It comes as no surprise that land-use applications in Sussex County are increasing. During the annual comprehensive plan report to Sussex County Council June 28, Planning & Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse provided a land-use update and progress report. Counties and municipalities are required by state law to review and update...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Talbot County Schools announce new Easton High assistant principal

EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
EASTON, MD
The Dispatch

Recovery Campus Opens In Berlin

BERLIN – State and local officials gathered in Berlin last Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new recovery campus. On July 7, the connections of Hope4Recovery held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot facility at the site of the H4R Recovery Campus, located across from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Local realtor files for Ocean City Council election in Nov.

The election season for Ocean City Council officially got underway last week when the first candidate filed to run for one of the three seats up for election in November. Carol Proctor, 54, a Realtor and associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Ocean City, said the impetus for her decision to run was to help make sure Ocean City retains the appeal it had for her when she began visiting here as a child.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bidens set to be at North Shores home July 8-10

On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Elementary FAME students enjoy field day

Milton Elementary students enrolled in a summer enrichment program enjoyed field day July 7. Due to wet field conditions, games were held inside for the 140 students enrolled in the Friends at Milton Elementary program. Students took over the school, with activities such as a chopstick race, javelin throw, dry...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Local letter carriers raise most food in state for annual drive

18908 Rehoboth Mall Blvd. For the second straight year, letter carriers from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach collected more food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign than any other group in the state. All told, in one day, the group collected 32,400 pounds of food. The U.S. Postal Service’s annual...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Kathleen Mae Shockley, Stockley retiree

Kathleen Mae Shockley, 83, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Laurel, to the late Elmer and Margaret Ryan Donovan. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Martin Shockley in 2002, a grandson Thomas Cannon in 2015, a daughter Brenda Cannon in 2020, and a son Jeffrey Shockley Feb. 20, 2022, as well as five siblings, Betty Toomey, Thomas Donovan, Wanda Kozik, Debbie Donovan and Margaret Taylor.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa Amaral

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa H. Amaral, MD, MS, has joined its medical staff. Amaral sees patients at Beebe Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lewes and in-hospital at Beebe's Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Cardiothoracic surgeons focus on surgeries in the chest cavity, such as heart and lung. Amaral specializes in surgeries of the lung and chest wall, while Drs. Ted Stephenson and Steven Marra focus on the heart.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

