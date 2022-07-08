Russ Huxtable is the right candidate for 6th District

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.

LEWES, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO