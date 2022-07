If there’s one thing that Philadelphia residents and the city’s mayor, Jim Kenney, can agree on, it’s that everyone will be happy to see Kenney go. Kenney, a Democrat elected in 2015, has overseen a massive surge in crime and gun violence that culminated in a shooting during the city’s Fourth of July festivities, leaving two police officers injured. In the last year, there have been 2,326 other shooting victims in the city — the highest number ever recorded since the city began keeping track in the 1960s.

