ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Chris Hemsworth is sensational in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

By Peter Travers
GMA
GMA
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfqnC_0gYfj2FC00

Even if "Thor: Love and Thunder," now in theaters, is only half as funny, fierce, romantic and thrilling as 2017's incomparable "Thor: Ragnarok," director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth as the Norse Avenger god still deliver their fair share of summer fireworks.

But is that enough? Amid the bloat of Marvel epics, "Thor: Ragnarock" had the air of a tossed-off cosmic romp that made light of the millions it took to produce it. Now grandiosity has snuck in, swerving Thor's fourth solo outing from silliness into scenes as serious as cancer (for real).

In a search to find himself, Thor has lost his hammer, Mjolnir, to his ex, astrophysicist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now muscled up herself as Mighty Thor. King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who became ruler of New Asgard at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," also means business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asf9Q_0gYfj2FC00
Marvel - PHOTO: Christian Bale in the new Marvel movie, "Thor: Love and Thunder."

The children of the New Asgard (Thor's old planet was destroyed at the end of "Ragnarok"), meanwhile, have been kidnapped by Gorr the God Butcher, an electrifying Christian Bale looking as zombie-pale as Voldemort, with the intention of luring a Mt. Olympus of deities to the rescue so Gorr can kill them for letting his daughter die. Dire matters, indeed.

We get the dish on Thor from his buddy Korg, that talking pile of rocks again voiced by Waititi. Korg is not a reliable narrator. He keeps calling Jane Foster, Jane Fonda or Jodie Foster. Korg tells us that Thor now wields an axe named Stormbreaker and has been tooling around with the Guardians of the Galaxy and other surprise guest stars (I'll never tell).

MORE: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review: Tom Holland is better than ever in this thrill-a-minute whirlwind

In the role he was born to play, Hemsworth embraces giggles with no loss of gravity. He's sensational. Jane gets Thor's heart thumping, allowing Hemsworth and Portman to trade romcom banter only dimmed by the chemotherapy Jane is undergoing for breast cancer.

Jane gets weaker the more strength she expends. Couple that with children cowering in fear when Gorr locks them in spiked cages and parents might rightly worry about taking impressionable kids to this PG-13 party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ3N2_0gYfj2FC00
Marvel - PHOTO: Chris Hemsworth in the new Marvel movie, "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Tonal chaos has always been the way with Waititi, the gonzo New Zealander whose films (the Oscar-winning "JoJo Rabbit") and TV series ("What We Do in the Shadows") never met a genre they couldn't mash-up. If whiplash is the price you pay for Waititi's wacko magic, count me in.

Where is the plot heading? I don't think even Waititi knows. To the sound of Guns N' Roses needle drops, two scene-stealing goats (you'll love them) whisk Thor off to a convention of the gods in Omnipotence City, with more gold and glitter than a Trump penthouse. There's a campy cameo you'll have to see to believe from Russell Crowe as top god Zeus.

MORE: Review: 'F9: The Fast Saga' is the biggest, baddest popcorn movie of the summer

As team Thor heads into climactic battle with Gorr and his shadow monsters, it's a visual miracle of color and light that Waititi suddenly moves into stark black-and-white as we enter Gorr's sinister lair. Too much? You bet, but Waititi fans love his tilt-a-whirl approach.

Still, it's a letdown that "Thor: Love and Thunder" lacks the fresh pow of "Thor: Ragnarock." And it hurts that Thor doesn't have dangerous half-brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the raging Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to spar with. But at its best, Waititi's slapstick tragedy hits the sweet spot that makes you want to hang on for Thor's next adventure.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Hulk
Person
Christian Bale
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Thor Movie#Team Thor#Film Star#Marvel#Korg
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

'Thor: Love and Thunder' opens in theaters: See the hottest photos of Chris Hemsworth over the years

Chris Hemsworth has been delighting fans with his chiseled physique and piercing blue eyes since 2004, when he joined the cast of the popular soap opera "Home and Away" in his native Australia. He's since become an international megastar, husband and doting dad of three — but he's still as easy on the eyes as ever. Chris is back wielding his giant hammer as ripped Marvel superhero Thor, the God of Thunder, for the ninth time. Join Wonderwall.com as we mark the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 8, 2022, by looking back at the most drool-worthy photos from throughout his career… starting with this pic of the actor cooling off on Australia's Gold Coast in October 2017. (You're welcome!)
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
GMA

GMA

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy