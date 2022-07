EAST GREENWICH, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Corvias workorder survey results from its university partnerships have exceeded industry averages, averaging 4.86 out of 5, compared to 4.58 as per norm for the spring 2022 semester. Across its 15 university partnerships, where Corvias partners with University Residence Life to provide on-campus housing, Corvias has implemented the third-party survey administrator SatisFacts to send each student an InSite survey following the completion of their maintenance service request. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005798/en/ Corvias Maintenance Technician responds to a maintenance service request at Georgia Southern University. (Photo: Business Wire)

