ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

leelanauticker.com
 4 days ago

Emily's large-scale relief prints center on the complex relationships...

www.leelanauticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

I Tried The Amazon Hockney Dress Dupe & It’s On Sale For $25 Today Only

Click here to read the full article. I was never much of a dupe girl until I started watching fashion hauls on TikTok. While I’m still pretty anti-anything with a faux label, lookalike apparel inspired by brands that charge half a month’s rent for basic pieces has definitely piqued my interest. House of Sunny’s positively-viral Hockney dress is one of the items I can’t justify buying, but absolutely love the look of—so when I heard about a Hockney dress dupe on Amazon, I knew I had to give it a go. Pretty much every fashionista with a pulse has rocked HoS’s...
APPAREL
Reality Tea

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Premiere Recap: Home Sweet Home

Welcome back to the Med, yachties! That’s right, it’s time for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. It’s also time to start fresh. That means a new locale in the tiny island of Malta. (It’s off the coast of Sicily.) A new boat, trading in the Lady Michelle for M/Y Home. And entirely new spate of crew members for Captain Sandy Yawn to micromanage.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Cornwell Gallery
Variety

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Gets a Mysterious VR Experience in Meta’s Horizon Worlds

Click here to read the full article. Fans of Jordan Peele’s films can hop on board a virtual train to explore a creepy VR version of the ranch from his upcoming Western-set thriller “Nope.” The new “Nope” experience is available for free in Meta’s Horizon Worlds app on the Quest 2 virtual-reality headset. It’s produced under a partnership among Meta (Facebook’s new corporate name), Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures. The multi-world VR experience begins with “Monkeypaw Productions: All Aboard,” in which you find yourself as a passenger on the Monkeypaw train — featuring Easter eggs from Peele’s “Nope,” “Get Out” and...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy