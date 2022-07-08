Event Search

G.T. Humanists will hold a panel discussion on the general state of eldercare in the nation, & in Grand Traverse County specifically. The presenters will be Kim Bauml, Senior Care consultant/president at Options for Senior Living LLC, & Sharon Neumann, Advanced Grief Recovery specialist/consultant.
Competing proposals to regulate gravel mining are moving through the Michigan legislature, and one approach to shift authority over decisions to the state is causing concern in Leelanau County and beyond. A three bill package – Senate bills 429, 430, and 431 – sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jim Ananich,...
At its July 5 meeting, the Leelanau Township Board unanimously approved a Leelanau Energy proposal for $60,000 of the Township’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to assist 10 economically stressed households. The resulting program provides eligible households access to the skillsets of both Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency (NMCAA)...
