Robert “Bob” Nalley

Rebecca Lynne Byrd, 50, of Parkersburg died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville with Pastor Joe Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation 11-1 p.m. prior to the service.
Eleanor Jane McClung, 90, of Parkersburg passed away July 10, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Housecalls Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Michele Lynn Harrington, 53, of Parkersburg passed away July 4, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Erma L. Crouser Miracle, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away May 31, 2022. A memorial ceremony will be celebrated for Erma at Leavitt Funeral Home on July 14, 2022. There will be visitation from 12-2 p.m. and a service following at the Funeral Home. She will be buried next to her husband and best friend, Marvin at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the memorial service. A reception will follow the funeral at the Leavitt Family Center at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Joseph X. “Joe” Fondots, II, 52, of Parkersburg died July 9, 2022, at his residence. Joe was born on Jan. 25, 1970, and was the son of the late Joseph X. Fondots, I and Judith Ann Spradling Fondots. Joe was a life time South Parkersburg resident graduating from...
John D. “David” Sutton, 77. of Parkersburg, passed away July 8, 2022. at the Camden Clark Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Sewickley, PA. Feb. 11, 1945, the son of the late George W. and Mary C. Gregoria Sutton. Throughout his career he touched...
Thomas R. White, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on July 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithfield, VA, on May 22, 1941, and was the son of the late Virgil and Pearline White. Tom graduated from Clendenin High School in 1960, and went...
Andrew “Andy” Anderson, 83, of Cutler, Ohio, died Sunday morning, July 10, 2022, at his home. Born Oct. 13, 1938, in Wood County, WV, he was a son of the late Bert and Roberta Kerr Anderson. Following his graduation from Vincent High School in 1956, Andy joined the U. S. Navy.
On July 7, 2022, Patricia Frances Brownrigg of Belpre went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was “together forever”, with her husband Johnny Brownrigg. She was born on Sept. 28, 1934, to John Ambrose and Audrey Alberta Rowan. Pat is survived by three children...
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled July 7 in Wood County Magistrate Court:. * Maurine Burton, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving on a suspended license and running a red light and fined $445.50. * Jeffery Warren Life, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to improper seatbelt use and fined $25....
CHARLESTON — Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter passed away July 7 at his home in Morgantown. Judge Halbritter served as a circuit judge in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit (Preston County) from December 15, 1971, to January 31, 1997, and then served as a senior status judge for many years.
VIENNA — The Cruzfest Car Show will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. July 23 at Spencer Landing in Vienna. Entry fee is $10. The show benefits Children’s Hospitals. VINCENT, Ohio — Stephanie Phelps of Little Hocking will present history of the Catholic church 7 p.m. Thursday of the Western Washington County Historical Society at Living Faith Church on Ohio 339 at Vincent. Phelps has spent years compiling the histories of several area Protestant and Catholic churches. Everyone is welcome.
VIENNA — Parkersburg Country Club and Tiger Woods share something in common. They have both hosted performances by trickshot artists Josh Kelley. “I started playing golf at 11 years old and that’s when Tiger Woods came on the scene,” Kelley said. “He made this Nike commercial where he bounced the ball, turned and hit it in the air. When I saw that, I grabbed my sand wedge, went out my front yard and started bouncing the ball. I realized it was pretty hard.
PARKERSBURG — Staff from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center visited World War II veteran Vernon Dellinger at his Parkersburg residence Friday to celebrate his 101st birthday. Members of his VA Home-Based Primary Care Team presented him with a birthday cake, card, balloons and a handmade, wooden American flag. He also received a Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center coin, Quilt of Valor and a birthday card on behalf of the center’s executive leadership team, staff and volunteers. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG — Additional details have been released in a fatal boating accident that remains under investigation by state and federal authorities. Jackie Jones, 80, of Lancaster, Ohio, died after a pleasure boat he was on was struck by a barge on July 1, said Capt. Christopher Lester, with the District 6 office of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has released a calendar of events for this weekend. * Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wednesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m. until Sept. 4. * “Crimtopia: Multimedia by Katherine, James & Mack Crim” and “Art is Life” at Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG — A fixture in the outfield of Bennett Stump Field, Parkersburg High and American Legion Post 15’s Carter King is taking the next step. A standout in football, wrestling and baseball, he will ultimately concentrate his time on the diamond. King will attend the University of Charleston...
PARKERSBURG — People from around the Mid-Ohio Valley filled the 700 block of Market Street Saturday evening to enjoy music, food and beverages at the Parkersburg Art Center’s second annual Tastes and Tunes event. “This embodies what we want people to feel the Art Center is,” said Jessie...
PARKERSBURG — Division Street will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Artsbridge Music in the Park concert series at the bandshell in Parkersburg City Park. The local band, fresh off a performance at the Riverfront Roar in Marietta, is a five-piece group from Parkersburg that has performed together for more than six years, playing top rock hits from the 1980s to the 2000s, including the Foo Fighters, Bowling for Soup, Weezer and Green Day. Division Street also performs classics from The Beatles, Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.
PARKERSBURG — Clouds turned down the heat but held off on the rain for the Humane Society of Parkersburg’s annual fundraiser in City Park Saturday. The 29th annual Elinor K. Ross Walk Your Paws event drew more people than last year, said Gary McIntyre, executive director of the HSOP. At one point, he counted more than 170 between guests, vendors and volunteers and staff, but people were coming and going throughout the four-hour span.
