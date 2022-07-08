Sharon Kay Lunsford

VIENNA — Parkersburg Country Club and Tiger Woods share something in common. They have both hosted performances by trickshot artists Josh Kelley. “I started playing golf at 11 years old and that’s when Tiger Woods came on the scene,” Kelley said. “He made this Nike commercial where he bounced the ball, turned and hit it in the air. When I saw that, I grabbed my sand wedge, went out my front yard and started bouncing the ball. I realized it was pretty hard.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO