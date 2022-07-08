ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Council Plays Santa Claus to Local Businesses: Grants Use of City Land without Knowing Its Value

By John Kaufmann
saratogaspringspolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saratoga Springs City Council is giving out agreements for the use of public property like they are Santa Claus. At the Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Council meeting the members of the Council and the City Attorney admitted they had no idea what the value was of the three properties the...

saratogaspringspolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

saratogaspringspolitics.com

An Exchange Between Chris Mathiesen and Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino Over the Condition of the Saratoga Springs Police Department

[JK: The following is an exchange between former Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen and Montagnino prompted by Mathiesen’s recent email to the City Council.]. To say that there are 20 “unfilled slots” is a little inaccurate. Full staffing, as you know, is 80 sworn officers. From that number must be deducted seven who are currently in the Academy and therefore unavailable for actual service, on duty, for the City. From that number must also be deducted an additional five who will be starting training at the Academy later this month. Thus, 80 is reduced by 12 to 68. Of those, one has been on disability for years but yet continues on our books. That reduces the “net” number to 67. One of our officers is on “loan” to a DEA task force and has been for several years. That reduces the “net” number to 66. Another officer is currently assigned to the Police Academy as an instructor. That reduces our “net” number to 65. Just this week, an officer returned to service after a lengthy period of reserve military deployment. His absence from service here in the City had reduced our “net” number to 64. We have an officer out on Family Medical Leave. That reduces our “net” number to 63. We have only three or four truly “unfilled” slots at the present time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State receives complaints about cashless tolling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
POLITICS
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2022,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2022, entitled "A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2021, 'A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 5 of 2021, A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2014, Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law'". The purpose of the Local Law is to revise and update the Ethics and Disclosure Law for Warren County in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the General Municipal Law. If adopted, Local Law No. 2 of 2022 will supercede Warren County Local Law No. 6 of 2021 which established ethical principles and standards to be followed by certain covered persons including Warren County's Elected and Appointed Officials, its Officers and certain employees in policy making positions or who have discretionary authority, and instituted requirements regarding the disclosure of certain "interests" as defined in the Local Law in accordance with the required annual filing of written disclosure statements.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Business
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
wamc.org

Kripalu CEO says yoga center will expand Berkshire resident discount program as part of 50th anniversary inclusion efforts

This year, the Stockbridge, Massachusetts health and yoga retreat Kripalu is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Originally founded in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania in 1972, the center eventually relocated to its current Berkshire location in 1983. In 2020, under the strain of the pandemic, Kripalu closed its doors and let go of 450 staffers. With new CEO Robert Mulhall, it reopened to guests and rehired hundreds of employees in the summer of 2021. Now, Mulhall tells WAMC that Kripalu is both reimagining its mission and attempting to make the center more inclusive as it reaches the key milestone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Beach Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Beach Party is returning after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, July 16, weather permitting with the rain date scheduled for Saturday, July 23. The annual beach party has endured many trials and tribulations over the years but has become a local favorite...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Schenectady hosts sixth electric city comic con

The sixth electric city comic con is happening today in Schenectady. People of all ages can meet several comic artists and writers. There will also be local vendors, workshops and programs. The day will end with a cosplay costume contest. It all begins at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Person
Michael Veitch
nomadlawyer.org

Saratoga Springs: Top 8 Best Places To Visit Saratoga Springs,New York

Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
PIX11

NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County DMV to be open for extended hours

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Saratoga County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be operating with extended hours starting Monday, July 11. These extended hours apply to the Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, and Wilton DMV locations. These locations will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Fishing Will be More Difficult on One Saratoga County Lake

If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society holds adoption event

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is at capacity with 375 animals under their care. 284 animals are living at the shelter while the rest stay with foster homes. Whitney Philippi, Vice President for Development, said summers are usually busy for animal shelters but a few...
HUDSON, NY
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops celebrating 101 years of making ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smash-and-grab thefts across upstate NY can cost victims thousands

From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
ALBANY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

MINI rally to make a pit stop in Lake George

The MINI Takes the States rally will roll into Lake George Saturday, July 9, as part of a 9-day, 9-state tour. More than 1,000 MINI owners are participating in the rally, which will leave from Burlington, Vermont Saturday morning. The Rally will take a break at the Lake George Festival...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Vacationers’ lost dog in Glens Falls

Sandra Miranda spent Fourth of July Weekend in Glens Falls away from her family in Pittsburgh searching for their lost dog, Alfie. A year-old Australian Shepherd weighing around 10 pounds, Alfie was lost on Wednesday, June 22, while at day-care at GF-K9 on Warren Street in Glens Falls. It’s believed...
GLENS FALLS, NY
jambands

Dave Matthews Band Bust Out “Pay for What You Get” at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Grid prepares for potentially strong storms

National Grid is preparing for potentially strong thunderstorms forecasted for Eastern New York on Tuesday. The power and gas company will increase staffing and extend shifts to make sure there are enough employees to fix any issues that may come up during the storms. They are activating their comprehensive emergency response plan.
ALBANY, NY

