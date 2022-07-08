Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?

There are just four days to go until the big day, which is on 12 and 13 July (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just four days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.

The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in.

With just days to go, Amazon has officially kicked off its discounts on its own-brand devices, from Echo dot smart speakers to Fire tablets and more. Yesterday, it also confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including kitchen appliances, gaming, tech, and more that you can expect on the big day. The online giant also announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.

Attention: The first Kindle deal has dropped

Kindle certified refurbished, black: Was £71.99, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk

What is a refurbished Kindle, I hear you ask? A certified refurbished Amazon device is pre-owned, but has been tested and made to look and work like a new one. It’s given a new one-year warranty and is then ready to move on to its next owner. So basically, by purchasing a refurbished Kindle you’d be giving it a new life.

This one has 8GB storage and adjustable front light for comfortable reading at day or night time, indoors or outdoors. As you can take your pick from millions of Kindle compatible e-books for purchase, it’s a much more convenient option for your holiday reads than trying to stack five books into your already over-packed suitcase. At almost 50 per cent off, we’d say this is a steal even for a second-hand device.

Save big on this paddle board for some fun in the sun

If you’re on the lookout for savings on sports goods, a paddle board might not be high up your list. But this fun piece of water sports kit has really increased in popularity over the years, and you see more and more people enjoying them when out in the ocean, on the lake or even the canal. As they’re inflatable and stash away into a relatively compact carry bag, you can also easily bring them with you. So if your next holiday destination is anywhere near a body of water, this deal might be for you.

Dig Sport inflatable stand up paddle board: Was £299.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a saving of 43 per cent, the set includes an inflatable board, paddles, a pump and a handy backpack to store it. There’s a whole range of colours to choose from too. Be sure to take a look at our best paddle board round-up for more inspiration.

Get Deliveroo Plus for free

Prime Day comes with many great savings, but did you know being a Prime Member also gets you Deliveroo Plus? When you link your Deliveroo and Amazon account you unlock free deliveries on all orders over £25 for a year, as well as exclusive discounts and rewards.

Snap up this video game with 50% off

Dying Light 2 was only released early February this year, so to see 50 per cent slashed of its price so soon is enough reason to pick it up for either PS5, PS4 or Xbox series X/S. It had the misfortune of being released close to two of 2022’s biggest titles: Horizon Forbidden West and, crucially, Elden Ring.So there’s a good chance you may have missed out when it first released.

‘Dying Light 2’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

In our review of the game, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments. Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits.” So snap it up before it’s gone, happy gaming!

Shop for your furry friend this Prime Day

GoStock dog pool: Was £59.97, now £42.47, Amazon.co.uk

We’re at the start of yet another heatwave in the UK, so chances are you’re looking for ways to help your pet cool off as the temperatures rise. Luckily, Amazon has thought of your pooch too when selecting its early Prime Day deals. This pet paddling pool is available in sizes S (D 80cm x H 20cm) to XXL (D 160cm x H 30cm), and all except the medium-sized pool currently have a discount of around 30 per cent. With next-day delivery thanks to your Prime membership, your pet can soon go for a splash.

If you’re on the lookout for more pet-friendly buys, our tech writer and proud dog parent Alex Lee spent hours scrolling through Amazon’s pages to find the best dog beds, dog toys and pet gadgets the retail giant has to offer. Here’s his ultimate wish list for this Prime Day:

There’s 35% off Lego’s technic Ferrari build right now

Lego 42125 technic Ferrari: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

In our edit of the best Lego sets for adults, the company’s technic Ferarri set was dubbed the “best challenging build”. Now, it’s 35 per cent cheaper for Prime Day. Each part of the 1,677-piece build is designed to champion the seminal OG racer, from the back suspension and moving pistons in the engine to the moveable steering wheel, bonnet and doors.

Our tester noted that these details particularly appealed to their teen testers, who “enjoyed customising the car exactly as they wanted and then used it once it was built.”

Save more than 20% on our favourite ghd hair dryer

Ghd helios hair dryer: Was £179, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

This powerful hair dryer is seriously impressive. So much so, when we put it head-to-head against Dyson’s supersonic, it was the helios that came out on top, largely thanks to its incredibly powerful motor – it has a wattage of 2200w, which is 600w higher than the Dyson equivalent.

“While there are fewer manual temperatures or speed options, you can rest easy knowing that you can sit back and trust the hair dryer to do what’s best for your hair, without consciously changing the settings.” Praised our writer. And now with over 20 per cent off in the pre-Prime Day sale, it’s a no-brainer.

Save 25% on Apple’s AirPods pro

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to savings on Apple products, Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your tech. If it’s earbuds you’re after, you can currently save £45 on the Apple AirPods pro.

In our review, it was noted that they are a “high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”, with our tester adding that if you’re a “member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. Last year, the earbuds were reduced by 25 per cent, so, we expect to see an even bigger discount during the main event itself.

Pick your poison for Prime Day

Yes, the deals on tech and home appliances on Prime Day are seriously impressive. But have you seen Amazon’s groceries section? This is home to many of our favourite tipples: whiskey, beer, wine, gin and much more.

And just like across the rest of Amazon’s range, we’ve spotted some really good deals so you can stack up on your drink of choice and start sipping – which thanks to Prime delivery could be as early as tomorrow.

Score these early Prime Day deals on home appliances

Ninja BN495UK Auto-IQ stand food blender: Was £99.99, now £66, Amazon.co.uk

Named best overall in our food blender round-up, this Ninja blender is now an impressive 34 per cent off on Amazon. “This is a brilliant blender which won’t just churn out your favourite smoothies, but a wide range of other drinks, too (we were particularly impressed with its ability to produce delicious milkshakes),” raved our tester.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

You’re going to want to Hoover up this early Prime Day deal, offering a massive 35 per cent saving. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer.