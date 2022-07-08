ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Editorial: A great time to get reacquainted with Link's rail history tableaux

By Mike Allen
Franklin News Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“For about 2 years I’ve been making photographs along the N&W at night,” wrote O. Winston Link in 1956. “I am not being paid by any one [sic] to shoot these pictures. I am doing it to have a record of Americas [sic] last steam powered RR before the N&W goes...

thefranklinnewspost.com

thetrek.co

Northern Virginia, Part 1: Singing the Blues

Days 77-79: I returned to the trail sans the energy and excitement that I normally did. I noticed as I began to drag my feet first with getting in the car (we woke up at 6 but didn’t head out till 9,) then when we drove into Daleville. To be fair though, the siren song of Waffle House is hard to resist even in the best of mental health days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Salem Fair recaps success during last day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People lined up in the rain before the Salem fair opened at noon Sunday, the last day of the fair. People who attended enjoyed a variety of food and rides, or petted and fed the animals. Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said this year they almost...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Part of Smith Mountain Lake could become a no-wakesurfing zone

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Concerned residents and business owners want to enhance safety on Smith Mountain Lake by turning part of it into a no-wakesurfing zone. The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission said they received a first-of-its-kind application for the Merriman Run section of the lake. Executive Director Kristina Sage...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

First emPATH unit in Virginia to be built in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Striving for a brighter future in behavioral healthcare and emergency medicine. That’s what Centra is aiming for with the planning for a new addition, spurred by an anonymous $1 million donation. Over the next few months, a first of its kind model for the Commonwealth...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Friction in Floyd County over new location of Floyd Fest

CHECK, Va. – Floyd Fest is just weeks away but it is moving to a new home next year, and residents are already voicing their frustrations about the 2023 changes. Floyd Fest organizers said they are trying to work with the people who will be their new neighbors. Next...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes start Monday between Washington, D.C., and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael McLaughlin,...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

More train service to connect local region, downstate

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Norfolk Southern Corp. on June 30 announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement, which will permit expanded passenger rail service from Washington to Roanoke and to the New River Valley. The first step in the expansion is the addition of a...
rusticweddingchic.com

Rustic Barn Wedding in Floyd, Virginia

Taking place at a barn in Floyd, Virginia, Cam and Kelsey’s wedding was full of rustic charm. From the open air venue and homespun details to the barn reception, this romantic wedding is a rustic bride’s dream. From the photographer: Both Cam and Kelsey were raised on farms and have deep roots in agriculture, so a 1946 dairy barn that has been repurposed as a wedding venue was so meaningful and the perfect choice for the couple. All of their florals were DIY’d, along with dahlias grown by Cam’s grandfather. For their ceremony, the pair planted an apple tree, adding soil from both of their family’s farms to represent the strong foundation and roots beginning their lives as husband and wife. Keep reading to see all the details from their special day!
FLOYD, VA
Franklin News Post

Flower that rerouted Smart Road removed from endangered list

The smooth coneflower, an endangered species that forced the realignment of Virginia Tech’s Smart Road in the 1990s, is no longer endangered. In an announcement this week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was reclassifying the flower’s listing under the Endangered Species Act to “threatened.” That means it has made a significant recovery since 1992, when it was declared in danger of extinction.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our team here at WDBJ7 is mourning the loss of a talented journalist and a friend to many in our newsroom. Susan Bahorich was a familiar face on your screens for a decade here at the station. She worked as a reporter and a weekend morning anchor from 2004 to 2014.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Montie “Buddy” Ratcliffe

Montie “Buddy” Ratcliffe, a true southern gentleman, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2022. Born in Pulaski, VA, he was the second son of six children born to the late Raymond Francis Ratcliffe and the late Ruth Hall Ratcliffe on February 15, 1929. Montie was a family man who spent lots of time with his daughters, grandchildren, and most importantly “his Betsy.” As a young man, any and all sports were Montie’s first love, and his enthusiasm for them started very early and never waned. He played every sport imaginable and, in his words, he “excelled in all of them.” In later years, Montie recounted many adventures that involved the Ratcliffe siblings playing tennis, ice skating,sledding, and skiing around their house in the Pulaski area. Throughout elementary and all through high school he played just about every school sport, however, it was well-known among family members that his all-time favorites were always football and golf. His passion and utter enjoyment of football and golf continued throughout his last years of life. Because Montie was instrumental in introducing these sports to his children and grandchildren, they will be enjoyed by his family members for years to come. After graduating high school, while still in Pulaski, he met his future wife who was teaching school. They married in 1950 and had their first daughter, Denise Ratcliffe Schneider in 1951. During his early married life, Montie attended classes at Bluefield College for a year then transferred to his beloved Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. Here he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and subsequently began a long and successful career with McDonnell Douglas. Montie’sfirst job was with Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, CA, where he spent two years. While in CA, he longed to get back to the south and in 1957 he was granted a transfer back east to Charlotte, NC. There Montie and Betsy had their second daughter, Debbie Ratcliffe Zeitz. The family spent nine years in Charlotte, but would eventually return to CA. This time they settled in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. They remained in Los Angeles for 23 years. Throughout Montie’stime as an executive for McDonnell Douglas, he worked on and led many projects, some of which were the Nike Hercules missile, the transportation of liquefied natural gas, the Mast Mounted Sight for helicopters, and designing commercial aircraft. One of the highlights of his career was receiving an invitation to, and attending the prestigious think tank, Brookings Institute, in Washington, DC. In 1987 Montie and Betsy moved to the Houston, TX area to be closer to their two girls who lived at the time in Dallas and Houston. Montie began what would become his final project for McDonnell Douglas. He accepted a position at NASA as the Deputy Director of International Space Station for McDonnell Douglas. He stayed at NASA until his retirement at age 65. While living in Houston, the couple purchased a summer home in the town of Blowing Rock in the mountains of North Carolina. Their time there was one of the highlights of their lives. They absolutely loved the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains where they were raised, and enjoyed golf, friends, and the close proximity of extended family. Blowing Rock would eventually become their permanent home and the site of many fun family gatherings. Eight years ago in 2014, Montie and Betsy made the move to Longhorn Village in Austin, TX to be closer to their daughters. Montie’s legacy will certainly live on through his family. He was a very special man that made a big impact on many lives. We will always remember his strength of character, his love of family, his witty personality, and his unfailing sense of humor. Even in his final stages of dementia, humor never left him. As best said by a grandson, “Grandad had the best attitude and was the happiest person I’ve ever known.” He was our “rock” and we will never forget him. He is preceded in death by his wife Betsy Forster Ratcliffe of Austin, brother Kenneth Stone Ratcliffe of Richmond VA, sister Betty Lou Ratcliffe Kirkner of Pulaski VA, sister Frances Marie Ratcliffe Jackson of Marion VA, sister Elizabeth Ann Ratcliffe Meredith of Pulaski VA, and brother Raymond Franklin Ratcliffe of Pulaski VA. He is survived by his daughter Denise Ratcliffe Schneider (Craig Schneider), his grandson, Stephen Ratcliffe Schneider (Jessica Roy Schneider), his great grandson, Dylan McKinley Schneider, his great granddaughter Madeline Dianna Schneider, his granddaughter Susan Schneider Beckering (Kevin Beckering), his great grandson Richard Beckett Beckering, all of Houston, his daughter Debbie Ratcliffe Zeitz (David Zeitz) of Austin, his grandson William Forster Zeitz of Houston, his granddaughter Erica Lynn Zeitz of Austin, his half brother Timothy Ratcliffe of Eden NC, and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the staff at Longhorn Village in Austin, especially Lydia Casillas, for the excellent care he received while a residentthere. The family will hold a private service and burial in July, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please honor Montie through memorial donations to the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, www.theratcliffemuseum.com. Obituary and guestbook available online at www.wcfish.com .
PULASKI, VA
WSET

Fire sparks inside of Danville business late Sunday

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville business caught fire Sunday night. The Danville Fire Department responded to the structure fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard around 11:46 p.m. One hundred bundles of fiberboard were involved in the fire. : Crawl space fire spreads inside Montgomery Co. home. The fire was...
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center uses new tool to diagnose vertigo cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors at a local medical center say vertigo is the most common complaint made by adults to their primary care physicians. “Often times, when people go to their doctor and say ‘I’m dizzy’, they’re prescribed meclizine, which is essentially Dramamine, which can help the symptom go away, but it doesn’t actually help the underlying cause,” explains Dr. Heather Dickey with the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center.
ROANOKE, VA

