CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators continue to dig into the guns purchased by Highland Park July 4th parade massacre suspect Bobby Crimo III. As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Friday, we now know exactly when the assault rifles prosecutors said he used were purchased. Authorities said once the suspect got his Firearm Owners Identification card, it didn't take him long to get his weapons. The FOID card gave the suspect in the mass shooting the legal right to buy guns came in January 2020. Sources told the CBS 2 Investigators it was just one...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO