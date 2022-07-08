Fireside Chat: Recruitment Strategies: Efficiently Managing Time & Cost

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- WALDO, the innovative eyecare brand, today announces the launch of their Hydra Boost Plus contact lenses, now available at hiwaldo.com. A completely new-to-the-U.S. product, these daily contact lenses are infused with a uniquely pink colored vitamin-B12 saline solution to naturally support the eyes’ ability to retain tears, reduce redness and eyestrain, and wear comfortably for twice as long. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005026/en/ The Vitamin B12-infused (Cyanocobalamin) lenses are designed to give 30% more hydration and 2x the comfort. (Photo: Business Wire)

