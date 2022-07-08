ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Fireside Chat: Recruitment Strategies: Efficiently Managing Time & Cost

By www.Techgig.com
techgig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough experience and enthusiasm to solve complex recruiting problems. Be an advisor and influence business...

www.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WALDO Launches Industry-First Hydra Boost Plus Lenses in the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- WALDO, the innovative eyecare brand, today announces the launch of their Hydra Boost Plus contact lenses, now available at hiwaldo.com. A completely new-to-the-U.S. product, these daily contact lenses are infused with a uniquely pink colored vitamin-B12 saline solution to naturally support the eyes’ ability to retain tears, reduce redness and eyestrain, and wear comfortably for twice as long. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005026/en/ The Vitamin B12-infused (Cyanocobalamin) lenses are designed to give 30% more hydration and 2x the comfort. (Photo: Business Wire)
MANUFACTURING

Comments / 0

Community Policy