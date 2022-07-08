WORLD GAMES BLOCK PARTY

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County. Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday. Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment. Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races....

