***UPDATE: The World Games 2022 Merchant Market is now located in area of picnic tables across from Eugene’s***. The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022) is displaying Birmingham’s unity through food and vendor opportunities showcasing local small businesses. Keep reading to meet some of the amazing vendors (including many women and minority-owned businesses) you can shop from NOW at the Merchant Market at The World Games 2022. It’s free to visit and open until July 17.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO