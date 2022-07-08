ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Sharrif Simmons presents new book, “Clearly Spoken, Spoken Clearly”

Bham Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharrif Simmons is “looking forward to being back in Birmingham,” a city that has long benefited from his wide range of talents. From poet to songwriter, performance artist...

bhamnow.com

Bham Now

World Games Culture Festival

Join us at our World Games Culture Festival on Monday, July 11th from 4 to 6 PM at Pinson Bicentennial Park! Celebrate The World Games being held in Birmingham! We will have stations set up highlighting the different countries & cultures including games, food, information, crafts, & more fun!. This...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 places to get the best + tastiest fries in Birmingham

Birmingham, it’s one of the yummiest days of the year. Since it’s National French Fries Day, we decided to find our top nine favorite spots to get fries around town. Keep reading for more details. 1. MELT. Sure, MELT’s sandwiches are delicious, but I would be content with...
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: Does God care what we wear

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks, Special to The Tribune A college student applied for the music position in our church. She was a good musician and had a pleasant personality. One Sunday she dressed very casually. The next week I discussed this with her, explaining that the pastor and […]
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

3 interesting things you didn’t know existed in Tarrant

Just a short drive from downtown Birmingham and you’ll find yourself in the small city of Tarrant. If you’re driving through, you might miss some of the most interesting parts of the city, so we gathered three fun things you should keep an eye out for. 1. Gallery...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Plan a tasty + walkable progressive dinner in Five Points South

If you’re looking to experience the most unique tastes of Birmingham, then keep reading to find out how to have a perfect dinner in Five Points South. We’ve gathered where and what you should eat, so dig in!. What’s a progressive dinner?. Great question! A progressive dinner...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Living With Grace: Positive Maturity Honors Vestavia Native Among Top 50 Over 50

At first, the Rev. Dr. Jane N. Geiger was shocked to be named one of Positive Maturity Inc.’s Top 50 Over 50. “I’m honored and surprised,” the Vestavia Hills native and founder of Grace Ministries Inc. said. “I am so thankful for the investment and partnership with so many individuals, couples, families, churches and companies throughout my long career in Birmingham and all over the United States.”
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

The World Games are turning Birmingham into a weird, wonderful melting pot

This Sunday afternoon I met the Ukrainian acrobatic gymnastics team at a Starbucks located inside of a Target. I was standing in the check-out line buying groceries, when I noticed the group of five athletes in unmistakable yellow team Ukraine jerseys and blue shorts at the front of the store. They had a small entourage of World Games officials and onlookers who stopped by to welcome them to Birmingham and wish them well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 Black-owned cafés that bring big time flavor to Birmingham

Lunch is sometimes the most underrated meal of the day, but it doesn’t have to be! Here are nine Black-owned cafés that you can support right now. Ah, Jasmine’s. As a Birmingham favorite since 2008, this spot has been hailed as the “best soul food in town”. Find staples like chitterlings and oxtails as well as sides like fried corns, turnip greens and candied yams.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The Cahaba Games [July 11 – 17]

Monday, 3 – 9 | Enjoy free pinball and if you get a high score, you win Cahaba merch. Tuesday, 7 – 9 | Tacos + Trivia with North Alabama Trivia. Wednesday, 7 – 9 | Donate to play Bingo benefitting Firehouse Community Arts Center. Thursday, 7...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The World Games Merchant Market is changing locations—FREE ACCESS to local vendors through July 17

***UPDATE: The World Games 2022 Merchant Market is now located in area of picnic tables across from Eugene’s***. The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022) is displaying Birmingham’s unity through food and vendor opportunities showcasing local small businesses. Keep reading to meet some of the amazing vendors (including many women and minority-owned businesses) you can shop from NOW at the Merchant Market at The World Games 2022. It’s free to visit and open until July 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Christopher Anderson named new Talladega College Chief of Police

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega College alumnus and Birmingham Police Department retiree Christopher Anderson has been selected as the school’s new Chief of Police. The appointment was made by Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent last week, and Anderson will begin in his new position on Friday, July 15.
TALLADEGA, AL
wdhn.com

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City Walk BHAM is open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM is now open. Eight years in the making, City Walk BHAM offers everything from pickleball courts and skateboarding to dog parks and relaxing gardens. The City Walk is located beneath the I 20/59 bridge and spans 10 city blocks from 15th St., North...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Community Policy