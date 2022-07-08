ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville business community welcomes Metronet's storefront location

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
Greenville’s business community greeted its newest internet and cable provider with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newly open storefront on Thursday.

Indiana-based Metronet, the nation’s largest, independent fiber optic provider, selected Greenville for its first storefront location in North Carolina because of its commitment to customer service, said Keith Leonhardt, vice presentation of communications. The office is at is located in La Promenade II, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Suite A.

“When it comes to customers, the bar we are setting is very, very high,” said John Cinelli, Metronet’s CEO and co-founder. Cinelli said that he recently learned customers of a competitor experienced a weeklong outage and the provider never returned telephone calls.

“That’s not Metronet,” Cinelli said. “We are going to be really top notch when it comes to customer service. We are going to take care of our customers at every turn possible.”

Metronet announced in January 2021 that it would build a fiber optic network that will bring internet, television and telephone service to Greenville.

When the announcement was made, Metronet served eight states. Metronet is now serving or building in 16 states, Leonhardt said.

In early 2021, Greenville and Fayetteville were the only cities with agreements with Metronet. As of Thursday, Metronet has agreements with 25 North Carolina communities including the Pitt County municipalities of Ayden, Simpson, Grimesland and Winterville. Other eastern North Carolina communities include Havelock, Jacksonville, New Bern, Trent Woods and Rocky Mount.

“I know there are many communities that we are having discussions with in North Carolina,” said John Autry, North Carolina market manager. “The intention is for us to expand the network where there is a need, where there is an opportunity and where there is a feasibility of making it work for Metronet and the community.”

Since construction began in the spring of 2021, 30 percent to 40 percent of Metronet’s service area is installed, Autry said. People can find out if their neighborhood is connected or when it will be connected by checking metronet.com.

Cinelli said fiber optics gives its customers the internet speeds found in cities throughout the world.

“Those services will certainly lend advantages to our schools, our facilities, government, health care, our businesses and no doubt about it, our homes,” said Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce President Trent McGee.

“This infrastructure we are building is essential. We learned that during COVID,” Cinelli said. “Telehealth, telemedicine. People working at home, people learning from home. It’s critical. The infrastructure we are building is the best in the world.”

Metronet is investing $40 million in its Greenville infrastructure, Cinelli said.

The investment is Metronet-funded, Mayor P.J. Connelly said, and that is what makes the company stand out to city leaders.

“It’s all private capital that is being invested in our community and it’s amazing,” Connelly said. “We had other internet providers that have approached us in the past and many wanted the city to invest many dollars into that infrastructure.

“To have a company with the ability to invest $40 million into the community is awesome. Not only is it going to be positive for our residents but our business community is going to benefit significantly.”

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

