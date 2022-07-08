ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Is Biden Doing Enough To Get Brittney Griner Home?

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in a Russian court...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

Brittney Griner Was Given A Note From Joe Biden Just Before Pleading Guilty In A Russian Court

Basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom on Thursday, but not before she was handed a note from President Joe Biden. With the hope that a guilty plea might be her best shot at a lenient sentence in what experts fear is a sham trial, the WBNA player admitted to taking hashish oil into Russia by accident because she had been in a hurry when she packed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Russian#American#Ukrainian
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Paul Whelan’s Family ‘Crushed’ Over Biden’s Call to Brittney Griner’s Wife

The family of Paul Whelan says they are “astonished” that President Joe Biden took the time to call the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner but has not made a similar call to them. Former U.S. Marine Whelan has been detained in Russia since December 2018, while Griner was arrested in Moscow in February this year. Whelan’s family has made several unsuccessful requests to meet with Biden to discuss their loved one’s case. “We are astonished at this development and feel badly for our elderly parents, and in particular for Paul,” Elizabeth Whelan, Paul’s sister, told The Detroit News on Wednesday. “Does this mean he is going to be left behind yet again?” she said, apparently referring to a prisoner swap earlier in 2022 in which Trevor Reed, another former Marine detained in Russia, was released, while Whelan remained incarcerated. Responding to a press release about Biden’s call with Cherelle Griner, Elizabeth tweeted Wednesday: “I am crushed.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NPR

What Will It Take To Get Brittney Griner Out Of Detention In Russia?

When the Women's NBA All-Star Game gets underway this weekend, the league will be missing one of its superstars, Brittney Griner. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and star center for the Phoenix Mercury has been detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges since February. This week, Griner pleaded guilty to...
NBA
The Independent

Megan Rapinoe smiles at fiancée Sue Bird as she takes photos of her at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Megan Rapinoe seemingly noticed her fiancée, Sue Bird, taking photos of her in the crowd and quickly smiled for the camera, while attending the President Medal of Freedom ceremony on Thursday.The 37-year-old soccer player and 16 others received the nation’s highest civilian honour, with the award being presented to them by President Joe Biden.During the White House ceremony, the 41-year-old basketball player sat in the audience to support her partner’s achievement. As documented in a video of the event, shared via Twitter, Bird could be seen sitting in her row and holding up her phone.Although she continued to hold...
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife, WNBA Players Association President, And More Call For Star’s Release

During a press conference on Friday (July 8), Brittney Griner’s family, friends and supporters asked for the WNBA star’s return to the United States from Russia. According to Sports Illustrated, among the speakers at the presser in Chicago were Brittney’s wife Cherelle, WNBA Players’ Association President Nneka Ogwumike, Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy