What Are the Odds? Two of Trump’s FBI Foes Received ‘Intensive’ IRS Audits

By Stephen Silver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer FBI Director James Comey and former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe were subjected to rare IRS audits, raising questions about how they were both picked. Two former top FBI officials who were frequent targets of the ire of former President Donald Trump were both selected for a “rare” IRS audit...

Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
There Are No Core U.S. National Interests at Stake in Ukraine

Ordinary Americans can be forgiven for thinking Ukraine must be especially meaningful for U.S. foreign policy. SOMEBODY HAS to say it: the war in Ukraine does not materially affect the permanent national interests of the United States or the geopolitical landscape in which we advance those interests. This conclusion—for good or bad or anywhere in-between—shouldn’t significantly impact the future of U.S. foreign policy. The war may tug on our heartstrings for sure, but it should not dissuade us from making the necessary changes to our grand strategy that position our country for long-run success, like our recent withdrawal from Afghanistan. These changes include increasing our focus on China as our most important strategic competitor, extricating ourselves from Europe and the Middle East, and emphasizing domestic renewal over ostensible altruism abroad.
Ukrainian Citizens Advised to Evacute South Ahead of Counter-Offensive

Ukraine has also continued requests for significant increases in security assistance. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has urged civilians in the Russian-occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to evacuate as Ukrainian forces announce they are preparing for a major counter-attack. “You must look for a way to...
