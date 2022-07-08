What Are the Odds? Two of Trump’s FBI Foes Received ‘Intensive’ IRS Audits

Ordinary Americans can be forgiven for thinking Ukraine must be especially meaningful for U.S. foreign policy. SOMEBODY HAS to say it: the war in Ukraine does not materially affect the permanent national interests of the United States or the geopolitical landscape in which we advance those interests. This conclusion—for good or bad or anywhere in-between—shouldn’t significantly impact the future of U.S. foreign policy. The war may tug on our heartstrings for sure, but it should not dissuade us from making the necessary changes to our grand strategy that position our country for long-run success, like our recent withdrawal from Afghanistan. These changes include increasing our focus on China as our most important strategic competitor, extricating ourselves from Europe and the Middle East, and emphasizing domestic renewal over ostensible altruism abroad.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO