Nashua, NH

Chase Bank Grows in NH

By Matthew J. Mowry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince opening its first NH branch in Nashua in 2019, Chase Bank has continued to grow its footprint in the Granite State despite the pandemic. The bank, which has more than 4,800 branches in 48 states,...

94.9 HOM

Remember the Giant Store on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?

It's always interesting to see pictures from the past that show some of the many landmarks and businesses that once called our communities home. Given the fact that we live in such a historic part of the country, some of these places might be several hundred years old and still standing today. However, as you'll soon see, some were from not too long ago.
DOVER, NH
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Watch Angry Drivers Involved in a Fender Bender in Tilton, NH

I have a YouTube addiction and I don't think it's unhealthy. I like watching dash cam videos of terrible drivers. If nothing else, I can learn what not to do while driving, so it's educational right? Well, maybe not, because some of these drivers are doing things behind the wheel that clearly show they are not paying attention or they think that they own the road. Just search for "Idiots in Cars," on YouTube and you'll be entertained for hours watching fender benders, near misses, wrong-way drivers and plenty of distracted drivers.
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

'It takes a Village': New owners give Paugus Bay complex new lease on life

GILFORD — Aglow with new tenants and freshly renovated, the Village at Paugus Bay is ready for a coming out party. Its new owners, Neil and Elisa Silver, are just getting started. The Silvers acquired the building when Neil’s investment banking business foreclosed on the previous owner. Rather than...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's breweries

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire has over 100 beer brewers in the state. What's happened to them in the last few years, and has the taste for beer in New Hampshire changed?. To find out, Fred Kocher sat down with Dave Currier, founder of the Henniker Brewing Company, to learn the current state of New Hampshire's brewing industry.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH police seek mailbox vandals

Londonderry, NH — Police in Londonderry, NH are looking for anyone who is responsible for breaking into a mailbox right in front of their local post office. They believe it may have happened anywhere between 3:45p on Saturday to 10a Sunday. If you have any information you are urged...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Crews respond to fire at warehouse in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at 3 Symmes Drive in Londonderry around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters were seen battling smoke coming from the building. More than a dozen trucks were at the scene. The building houses Herc Rentals which acquired Reliable Equipment rentals last year.
LONDONDERRY, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wellesley gadfly convicted of extortion

A WELLESLEY RESIDENT with a history of hostility with the town was found guilty of extortion last week for threatening to file criminal charges against two Select Board members if they failed to seek the removal of several town officials from their positions. The unusual case centered around Ronald Alexander,...
WELLESLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Expenses increase for school building projects already underway in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — Rising construction costs could force the Nashua School District to seek more money to complete school building projects. Nashua is building a new middle school and upgrading two others. School officials said they might need to ask the city for additional funding to complete the projects because it's getting more expensive to build.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
STONEHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

GORHAM, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham. Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.
GORHAM, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire woman drowns in Salmon Falls River

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 40-year-old woman drowned Thursday afternoon in the Salmon Falls River near the Maine-New Hampshire border. Doreen Allen of Rochester, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and officials performed CPR, the New Hampshire State Police said in a release. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH

