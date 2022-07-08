ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Lincoln Police Logs

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrunk driver was reported at 12:31 a.m. June 26 at McBean Park Drive/ D Street. Tristan Michael Wilson, 19 of Lincoln was arrested at 1:09 a.m. June 26 for driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless driving at Maloney Drive/Ohara Lane. Wilson was booked into the South Placer Jail....

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Injuries Reported in Sacramento Accident

Accident on Elkhorn Boulevard Results in Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a Sacramento car accident involving two vehicles in the Foothill Farms area on July 7. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) police report stated that the collision occurred along eastbound Elkhorn Boulevard just east of Andrea Boulevard at around 3:21 p.m. and involved a Ford Explorer and Hyundai Accent. Upon arrival, police noted that both vehicles had been pulled over to the right-hand side of the roadway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
City
Rocklin, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Sheridan, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Lincoln, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Demonstrators march Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearly $5M Worth Of Marijuana Seized From Illegal Grow Sites In Calaveras County

WEST POINT (CBS13) — Investigators seized nearly $5 million worth of marijuana from illegal grow sites across Calaveras County during the month of June, authorities said Monday. The total estimated street value of the seized marijuana totaled $4,942,700, which included 4,192 growing plants and 196 pounds of processed marijuana from at least seven different addresses, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. See several photos from the grow sites below. ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 9 - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 10- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Traps Driver

Driver Trapped in Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound Highway 50. A two-vehicle crash recently required that one driver be extricated from their vehicle by the West Sacramento Fire Department. The accident happened along Highway 50 westbound near Jefferson Boulevard shortly before noon. Three people were involved in the accident, and the driver of a convertible remained pinned inside their car.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

Scammers are getting more and more clever these days. With gas prices skyrocketing lately, people are getting desperate and are coming up with new ways to steal gas. Recently, a man was caught on camera swapping gas pump nozzles at a local gas station in Roseville, California. As a result, when a customer pulled up to the pump next to him to fill their tank, all of the gas that was being pumped was really going into the thief's car.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lincoln Police Logs#Maloney Drive Ohara Lane#Ferrari Ranch Road
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacpd.org

Officer-Involved Shooting Video Release – 5600 block of Gilgunn Way

To provide information quickly to our community, the Sacramento Police Department is releasing pertinent audio and video files from the July 2, 2022, officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way. This content consists of one narrated video, two body-worn camera videos, one in-car camera video, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KRON4 News

Man hit by car during Vallejo sideshow remains unconscious

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — 19-year-old Tyler Ingersoll is fighting for his life a week after he was hit by a car participating in an illegal sideshow in Vallejo. The young father of an 8-month-old suffered traumatic brain injuries and remains unconscious. KRON4 spoke with his mother and fiancé on Sunday. “Hard. It’s been hard,” members […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of spot fire in Oroville stopped

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a 50-foot by 50-foot vegetation fire in Oroville Monday afternoon. CAL FIRE said the fire, named the Fish Fire, was at the Feather River Fish Hatchery. The fire was burning at a slow rate of spread in grass. Just before...
OROVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Two Sacramento nightclubs to remain closed following deadly shooting

The owners of Mix Downtown and Park Ultra Lounge have decided to remain closed out of respect for five shooting victims and their traumatized employees, less than a week after the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting on L Street. In a social media post, the owners said the clubs would remain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Halt Grass Fire Near Mather

MATHER (CBS13) — Firefighters halted a grass fire Sunday afternoon east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says crews stopped progress of a fire that burned roughly 14 acres near Mather, close to the intersection of Excelsior Road and Westerly Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation. Mather is located about 15 miles east of Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-Run Driver on Watt Avenue Leaves Injured Rider. A motorcyclist hit-and-run that resulted in injuries was reported in Sacramento on July 7. The crash involved the motorcycle and a motor vehicle along Watt Avenue at the crossroads with San Lucas Way in Arden-Arcade shortly after 4:00 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived, the motorcyclist had pulled to the right-hand side of the roadway, and traffic was not blocked.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy