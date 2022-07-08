ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Horror video shows construction worker hanging by one hand after crane error

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UfFX_0gYbzG5P00

Ontario ’s labour ministry has launched an investigation after harrowing footage showed a construction worker dangling in the air from a crane in downtown Toronto .

The video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times on TikTok , was recorded on Wednesday by another worker.

It shows a man holding on to a tag line under a huge block of construction materials while dangling in the air. The crane continued to lower the load while it rained.

The people recording the video appeared to be aghast at the sight and called out to the man to “hang on”.

“Oh my God, how the f*** did this happen?” one person says in disbelief as they scream at the crane operator to stop lowering the load, fearing the worker might get crushed under it.

The man was eventually safely lowered to the ground and did not suffer any serious injuries, PCL Constructors Canada Inc told CBC .

The company confirmed that the “incident took place” at the site on Tuesday after the worker’s hand was “entangled with a tagline after hooking a load”.

He was employed by the company’s contractor Modern Niagara as a rigger to ensure that materials are securely fastened before it is lifted into the air, the company said.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said: “It was reported that a worker became entangled with a tag line from a crane after hooking a load, was hoisted off the podium level and sustained injuries.”

According to a report by the ministry, 22 deaths were recorded among construction site workers last year, while 23 deaths were recorded in 2020. The year 2018 saw the most deaths in the past seven years, with 25 fatalities.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Horrified passengers on Emirates flight hear a 'loud bang' after a loose bolt blows a massive hole into the side of the plane as Australian on board claims he could 'feel' the puncture in the floor

Emirates passengers were horrified after hearing a loud bang 45 minutes into their flight before realising the plane had completed almost the entire 14-hour trip with a hole in its side. The A380 took off from Dubai and landed at Brisbane International Airport at 10.45pm on Saturday. Passengers said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcl Construction#Construction Worker#Construction Materials#Canada#Construction Site#Tiktok#Cbc#Skills Development
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
toofab.com

Mom Mortified After 4-Year-Old Takes 'Very Big Poo' in Hardware Store Display Toilet

A dad who went into a hardware store looking for washing line ended up having to wash something else... when his son took a dump in one of the display toilets. The unfortunate stink-cident occurred at a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK — akin to Home Depot in the US — and was all documented on the boy's mortified mother's Facebook page.
KIDS
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy