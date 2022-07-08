ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Shinzo Abe: Footage appears to show moment former Japanese PM shot at campaign rally

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5v73_0gYbzAn300

Japan ’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

Footage broadcast by NHK appears to show the moment of the attack.

The public broadcaster reported that a man armed with an apparently homemade gun opened fire at him from behind.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, said Mr Shinzo was in grave condition and condemned the shooting.

Police confirmed a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack had been arrested.

