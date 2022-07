Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine urged its allies to send more weapons as its forces dug in to slow Russia's military advance through the eastern Donbas region, while its chief negotiator said a turning part was approaching in the conflict. read more

FIGHTING

* Russia's ambassador to Britain told Reuters Russia is unlikely to withdraw from a swathe of land across Ukraine's southern coast and will defeat Ukrainian forces in the entire eastern Donbas region. read more

* Western high-precision weapons are helping Ukraine slow down Russia's invasion, but it does not have enough of them and soldiers need time to adapt to using them, a top Ukrainian security official said. read more

* Ukraine has not used advanced U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to strike Russian targets outside of Ukraine territory, a senior U.S. defense official said, disputing Russian accusations.

* Russia is likely concentrating its equipment in the direction of Siversk, about 8 km (5 miles) west of the current Russian front line, Britain's defence ministry said. Russian forces are likely pausing to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations in the Donetsk region, while Ukrainian troops were preparing to push back another assault. read more

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY

* G20 foreign ministers called for an end to the war and grain blockade in Ukraine, as Russia's top diplomat walked out of a meeting and denounced the West for "frenzied criticism" and squandering a chance to tackle global economic problems. read more

* President Vladimir Putin said that continued sanctions against Russia could lead to "catastrophic" energy price rises for European consumers. read more

* Russia warned Lithuania and the European Union they could face "harsh measures" if the transit of some goods to and from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad did not resume. Lithuania banned the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions.

* In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Britain has become an important go-between for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his quest to arm his country with Western weapons, officials in Britain and the United States told Reuters.

QUOTES

* "They took away my spring, they took away my summer, and now they've taken away seven more years of my life," Alexei Gorinov, a Moscow district councillor was quoted by his supporters as saying after he was handed a seven-year jail sentence for criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

