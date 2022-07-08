ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

4138 ARBOLES BONITOS, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87507

point2homes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmaculate! Move-in Ready, Pulte Built Home with Lots of Upgrades. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital, and easy access to the Freeway. In the Estancias de Las Soleras subdivision. This single level home, on a premium lot and amazing...

www.point2homes.com

Comments / 1

southwestcontemporary.com

(re)purpose Launches a New Venue for GVG Contemporary

GVG Contemporary debuts new artwork, a new warehouse exhibition, and studio space in Santa Fe. With an exhibition aptly titled (re)purpose, GVG Contemporary debuts new artworks and a new warehouse exhibition and studio space. Highlights of the exhibition are new sculptures, paintings, and sculptural furniture by gallery co-owner Ernst Gruler, who incorporates repurposed elements into many of his pieces.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Concerns grow as homeless camps seen at another Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the International District are upset about homeless people taking over their neighborhood park. Some even question whether the city is taking their concerns seriously, after a wave of people experiencing homelessness make Wilson Park their home. The park, located near San Pedro and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
point2homes.com

5700 JACKSON Loop NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Grande Open House 7/9, 1-3pm. Panoramic Sandia views from your private acre! Soaring ceilings, a plethora of tall view laden windows. 2 Owner's Suite, in separate wings both have Stunning views. Perfect for multi-gen; long term guests. 3 Living Areas, 3 car garage, wonderful home for entertaining. Feels like a VRBO private mountain retreat. Expansive wrap around viewing deck with stylish custom iron railing; Chef's Kitchen. Flexible floorplan offers room for exercise, offices, den, library, storage, media room, possible 5th bedroom. Includes a tool / shop and a shed. Bring all your toys ... ATVs, trucks, trailers, horses, RVs (RV pad with 50 Amp service, cleanout & water). In town country with shops and services nearby!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Santa Fe in the last week

(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SANTA FE, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
County
Santa Fe County, NM
KRQE News 13

Large warehouse facility coming to Albuquerque west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may not look like much, but developers say the 110 acres near I-40 and 98th St. is prime real estate for a big need in Albuquerque. “There’s a huge need in this market to be able to provide top-notch industrial class A warehouse on probably the best location available in the region, right off of I-40,” said Brian Patterson, Senior Vice President for Titan Development.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

The Santa Fe Women's Club Celebrates Its 130th Anniversary This Month

"Santa Fe residents in the late 1800s rode burros and horses to the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to work and gather firewood. Many workers, soldiers and merchants would tie their animals to posts on the bustling Plaza, the city’s center, and sometimes let them roam free — until nine well-to-do women decided to put some order to this chaos. The women formed the Benevolent Association — now known as the Santa Fe Woman’s Club and Library Association — in 1892 with a goal of improving the Plaza and establishing a library. Their mission later would expand to helping fulfill other community needs, such as providing milk and food to those in need, establishing the state’s public health department and initiating Santa Fe’s 911 system." —Claudia L. Silva.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Westside Albuquerque residents asked to limit water use

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority says a sewer line collapsed near Coors and 64th Sunday night. They say this has caused a major sewer blockage, causing backups into homes and businesses. Officials are asking westside Albuquerque residents to limit water and toilet use to reduce sewer flows which will help crews working […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sewage flows into Rio Grande due to collapsed sewer line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority is asking everyone on Albuquerque’s west side to cut down on water use as crews work on a collapsed sewer line near 64th street west of Coors Boulevard. The line broke Sunday night, causing backups into homes and businesses. The water...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#Kitchen Aid#Windows#Perennial Plants#Water Heater#Housing List#Pulte#Serenity Floor Plan#Granite Countertops#Bbq#Gray Satin Interior#Porch And Floor Paint
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque church damaged from hit and run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known Albuquerque church was left with damage after a car crash, and the driver didn’t stick around to take responsibility for it. The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, near 6th and Copper St., is left without a portion of its fence and damage to its property for the second time in the last six months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

UPDATE: FAMILY REPORTS AUSTIN SALMON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Here's what it takes to find Zozobra's "Old Man Gloom"

SANTA FE, N.M. — A new opportunity for the 98th annual Burning of Zozobra. Saturday morning, event staff held auditions to find the infamous voice of Old Man Gloom. The event hasn't happened since 1983. "The more people who are involved in the tradition, the more people [can] get...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

As energy bills rise, little changes can save you money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Concerns are growing about possible rolling blackouts in the Southwest with energy use on the rise. Parts of Southeast New Mexico are under heat advisories, with temperatures topping triple digits on Monday. Nearly 50 million residents in Texas and around 5 million Arizonans are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings too. As energy use in New Mexico and its surrounding states go up, some worry about whether rolling blackouts are possible.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Possible bomb threat at Santa Fe residency

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat at 2800 Cerrillos Road. There was a shelter in place for the residents and people at Coronado Condominiums, but has since been removed. The departments investigated whether the threat was...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

COVID Cometh – This Time For Me

LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen/Courtesy photo. COVID cometh, this time for me. Yes, after 28 months of being overly cautious and outwardly Type A…it got me. Why this melodramatic press release you might ask?. If you don’t know me, I run the two local senior centers, the Betty Ehart...
WHITE ROCK, NM

Comments / 0

