ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Shinzo Abe: Emergency services move former Japanese PM from ambulance to helicopter after shooting

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yPCF_0gYbaPxt00

Japan ’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been airlifted to hospital after being shot while delivering a campaign speech.

Footage obtained by AP shows emergency services moving a person believed to be Mr Abe from ambulance to helicopter under a blue sheet.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK also aired footage showing the moment he collapsed in the street, with several security guards running toward him.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, said Mr Shinzo was in grave condition and condemned the shooting.

Police confirmed a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack had been arrested.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shinzo Abe: Footage appears to show moment former Japanese PM shot at campaign rally

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.Footage broadcast by NHK appears to show the moment of the attack.The public broadcaster reported that a man armed with an apparently homemade gun opened fire at him from behind.Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, said Mr Shinzo was in grave condition and condemned the shooting.Police confirmed a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack had been arrested.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shinzo Abe: Emergency services move former Japanese PM from ambulance to helicopter after shootingFormer Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after shooting at campaign eventEmergency services move Shinzo Abe from ambulance to helicopter after shooting
ASIA
UPI News

Religious group confirms mother of Abe shooting suspect was a member

July 11 (UPI) -- The mother of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member of the group commonly known as the Unification Church, which the suspect mentioned as a motivation for the attack. Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese chapter of the Family...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
BBC

Shinzo Abe death: Shock killing that could change Japan forever

Since news broke this morning of Shinzo Abe's shooting, messages have been pouring in from friends and contacts, all asking the same question: how could this have happened in Japan?. I felt much the same myself. Living here you get used to not thinking about violent crime. The identity of...
ASIA
Daily Mail

Tears for Japan's assassinated leader: Shinzo Abe's emotional wife travels with her husband's body as it is taken to temple for 'tsuya' ceremony for sending off the dead

Eyes shut tight with emotion, her staff bowing their heads in respect: This is how slain Japanese leader Shinzo Abe's wife left their Tokyo home for his wake today. Akie Abe, 60, was photographed with what seemed to be tears in her eyes as she sat in the front seat of the hearse carrying her husband's body early Monday.
ASIA
TODAY.com

Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, as potential motive comes to light

A private wake was held for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday. As the country grieves, authorities are gathering new details about his assassination and the alleged shooter’s motive. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.July 11, 2022.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Security Guards#Japanese#Ap#Nhk
US News and World Report

Thirteen Dead, Three Dozen Missing After Cloudburst in India's Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Thirteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the Himalayan Hindu cave shrine of Amarnath in Indian Kashmir, an official said here on Friday. During the annual pilgrimage, tens of thousands of Hindus cross glaciers and waterlogged...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

India is about to surpass China as world’s most populous country, UN report finds

India is expected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, according to a new report released by the United Nations on Monday. “This year’s World Population Day [11 July] falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Twelve Putin officers killed in Kherson strike, Kyiv claims

Twelve senior Russian officers have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a strategically key airport near Kherson, Oleksiy Arestovych, a controversial aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.The airport has repeatedly been targeted by Kyiv since Vladimir Putin’s forces seized it at the outset of the war, with the latest strike claimed to have been carried out using HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States.Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have declared nine more people dead as rescuers clear the rubble left by a Russian strike on a five-storey apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar. The death toll now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM's death

The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment.
ASIA
Indy100

Nadhim Zahawi deletes premature tweet about Shinzo Abe's death

The chancellor Nadhim Zahawi accidentally said that Shinzo Abe had died in a premature tweet on Friday morning. Zahawi posted a message paying his respects to the former Japanese PM while he was in critical condition in hospital after a horrific incident, and before the news had actually been confirmed.
WORLD
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy